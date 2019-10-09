Ramapo Valley County Reservation in Mahwah to Remain Closed This week by

Tuesday, October 08 2019 @ 03:47 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Per Recommendation of NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Police

Hackensack, N.J. – The Bergen County Office of Public Information would like to inform the public that the Ramapo Valley County Reservation in Mahwah will remain closed per the recommendation of the NJ Division of Fish & Wildlife Conservation Police for the duration of the week due to a recent coyote incident this past Saturday.

Advertisement