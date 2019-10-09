Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 09 2019 @ 11:40 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 09 2019 @ 11:40 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Ramapo Valley County Reservation in Mahwah to Remain Closed This week

    Share

Per Recommendation of NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Police

Hackensack, N.J. – The Bergen County Office of Public Information would like to inform the public that the Ramapo Valley County Reservation in Mahwah will remain closed per the recommendation of the NJ Division of Fish & Wildlife Conservation Police for the duration of the week due to a recent coyote incident this past Saturday.

Local residents and park enthusiasts are being asked to avoid hiking until the Reservation is deemed ready to reopen by the NJ Division of Fish & Wildlife Conservation Police. It is also recommended that local residents keep their pets indoors. Until the Reservation is reopened, residents and park enthusiasts are being asked to visit and enjoy the many other parks and recreation opportunities throughout the County. Thank you for your cooperation.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Ramapo Valley County Reservation in Mahwah to Remain Closed This week
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost