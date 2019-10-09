Ramapo Valley County Reservation in Mahwah to Remain Closed This week
Per Recommendation of NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Police
Hackensack, N.J. – The Bergen County Office of Public Information would like to inform the public that the Ramapo Valley County Reservation in Mahwah will remain closed per the recommendation of the NJ Division of Fish & Wildlife Conservation Police for the duration of the week due to a recent coyote incident this past Saturday.Local residents and park enthusiasts are being asked to avoid hiking until the Reservation is deemed ready to reopen by the NJ Division of Fish & Wildlife Conservation Police. It is also recommended that local residents keep their pets indoors. Until the Reservation is reopened, residents and park enthusiasts are being asked to visit and enjoy the many other parks and recreation opportunities throughout the County. Thank you for your cooperation.
