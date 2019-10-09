Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, October 09 2019
AMERICAN DREAM AND NY WATERWAY PARTNER TO CREATE EXCLUSIVE FERRY-BUS SERVICE FROM NEW YORK CITY

Extensive Ferry-Bus Network Provides Fast, Convenient Service to American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (October 8, 2019) – American Dream, the unrivaled destination for style and play, today announced a partnership with NY Waterway to provide fast, convenient ferry-bus service from Manhattan.

“We’re thrilled to partner with NY Waterway to provide American Dream guests and employees with a convenient, simple way to access our property from Manhattan,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO, American Dream. “We expect families both living in and visiting New York City to frequent our property, and I can’t think of a better way to begin the world-class experience than a short ride across the Hudson River with breathtaking views of Manhattan.”

“We are honored to be the exclusive ferry partner for American Dream, a visionary and exciting new destination,” said Arthur E. Imperatore, President & Founder, NY Waterway.  “American Dream guests will enjoy an exhilarating, fast, convenient trip from Manhattan, with NY Waterway’s unrivaled reputation for safety and reliability.”

NY Waterway’s free multi-route shuttle buses will take guests to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal for the eight-minute ferry ride across the Hudson River to Port Imperial in Weehawken, NJ. At Port Imperial, dedicated buses will be waiting to take riders on the short trip to American Dream.  All connections are seamless. NY Waterway ferries depart West 39th Street for Port Imperial Weehawken every 10 minutes during morning and evening rush hour and every 20 minutes off-peak.

Dedicated bus service to American Dream will operate every 20 minutes on Saturday and Sunday, with frequent service during the week.  The American Dream ferry-bus service is available from 9:00AM – 11:00PM, Monday through Thursday, 9:00AM – 12:30AM on Friday and Saturday and 10:00AM – 11:30PM on Sunday. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.nywaterway.com/americandream with service beginning on Friday, October 25, 2019.

NYW Bus Hours

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, will provide customers with an entirely unique experience. The property offers a curated mix of unparalleled entertainment, retail and dining options - all in one location. The dream begins on October 25, 2019.

ABOUT NY WATERWAY

NY Waterway, which started service in December 1986, operates the largest privately-owned commuter ferry service in the U.S., carrying more than 32,000 passenger trips per day – 10 million trips per year – on 35 boats serving 23 routes between New Jersey and Manhattan, and between Rockland and Westchester counties, and between Orange and Dutchess counties.  A fleet of 60 buses serves ferry terminals.
  AMERICAN DREAM AND NY WATERWAY PARTNER TO CREATE EXCLUSIVE FERRY-BUS SERVICE FROM NEW YORK CITY
