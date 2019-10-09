KIDS IN COSTUME EAT FREE THIS HALLOWEEN AT CHEVYS FRESH MEX IN NEW JERSEY by

ALLENDALE, NJ (October 1, 2019) – Chevys Fresh Mex®, a fun, full-service restaurant with a vibrant atmosphere resembling a Mexican cantina and an array of made from scratch Mexican dishes and fresh Mex favorites, invites families and their little pumpkins to enjoy a spook-tacular kids eat free special this Halloween at its New Jersey locations in Clifton and Linden.

On Thursday, October 31, families that dine in with kids in costume will receive up to two free Kids’ Meals with each adult entrée purchase. Children ages 12 and under can choose from menu options with Mexican flair, like tacos and burritos, or traditional favorites like cheeseburgers or Fresh Mex Chicken Bites, served with two sides and choice of beverage. Offer available for dine-in guests only.

Chevys Fresh Mex has a range of innovative culinary options that incorporate the freshest ingredients, from the kitchen to the cantina. Chevys creates favorite traditional Mexican dishes from scratch every day using only fresh, top-quality ingredients in beloved recipes to create a one-of-a-kind fiesta of the senses, including made-to-order customizable Fajita entrees, unique combination plates and a wide variety of handcrafted cocktails.

For more information, visit www.chevys.com, and follow on Instagram at @chevys_freshmex_nj.

About Chevys Fresh Mex

Resembling a Mexican border town café or cantina with a vibrant contemporary décor, the Chevys Fresh Mex offers a variety of Mexican dishes, including traditional enchiladas, burritos and tacos. More than just Mexican dishes, Chevys Fresh Mex favorites include mesquite grilled steak, seafood entrees and a variety of salads and desserts. The theme of every Chevys dish is freshness, a characteristic underscored by the concept's fresh made tortillas – creating a fun atmosphere for everyone, including families with children. For more info, please see http://www.chevys.com.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

