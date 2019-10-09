Hey Grandude by Paul McCartney (yes he of the Beatles) by

Wednesday, October 09 2019 @ 09:57 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Paul’s first young endeavor is a hit. It concerns a grandfather, hence the grandude, with a magic compass. When the chillers (children) want to visit some of his picture postcards, he waves his magic compass over the card and they are transported to that scene. This is usually done when danger approaches in any form. The chillers frolic under the protection of their grandude.

Well illustrated and narrated, Hey Grandude is a perfect gift for our ‘chillers’. It went on sale on September 5, 2019. You are urged to procure a copy of this Random House offering.

Advertisement