Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 09 2019 @ 11:39 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 09 2019 @ 11:39 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Hey Grandude by Paul McCartney (yes he of the Beatles)

    Share
Hey Grandude is Paul McCartney’s first attempt to write a book for the younger generation and it is illustrated by Kathryn Durst. The illustrations alone are a daunting task by themselves.  Not having read children’s books in a long longtime, I found this book easy for children of all ages, including this great grandude at 95. My oldest daughter, the wife of a grandude and a retired Special Ed teacher, flipped over this book and wants one for herself.

Paul’s first young endeavor is a hit. It concerns a grandfather, hence the grandude, with a magic compass. When the chillers (children) want to visit some of his picture postcards, he waves his magic compass over the card and they are transported to that scene. This is usually done when danger approaches in any form. The chillers frolic under the protection of their grandude.

 

Well illustrated and narrated, Hey Grandude is a perfect gift for our ‘chillers’. It went on sale on September 5, 2019. You are urged to procure a copy of this Random House offering.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Hey Grandude by Paul McCartney (yes he of the Beatles)
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost