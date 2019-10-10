Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, October 10 2019 @ 05:48 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, October 10 2019 @ 05:48 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

ART RECEPTION and POETRY READING, NOVEMBER 2nd AT THE HISTORIC HAMILTON CLUB

    Share

On Saturday, November 2nd, the PCCC Art Galleries will present a reception for the exhibit, The Infinite: Arch and Line by Paterson artist, Anna Carina Sinocchi. Sinocchi’s works combine photographic processes with oil paint and drawing media. Meet the artist from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., in the Hamilton Club Gallery on the second floor.

The same day at 1:00 p.m., the Distinguished Poets Series of the Poetry Center at PCCC will celebrate the publication of the Paterson Literary Review (PLR), issue # 47. This free event features readings by contributors of this issue—including Laura Boss, Linda Hillringhouse, and many others. 

The Hamilton Club building is located at 32 Church Street in downtown Paterson.

The building is wheelchair accessible.  Other services, including large print materials and FM assistive listening devices, are available on request.  Parking is at the Passaic County Community College parking lot on College Blvd., between Memorial Drive and Church Street.  For further information, contact the Poetry Center at [email protected] or (973) 684-6555 or visit www.poetrycenterpccc.com.

The Poetry Center at Passaic County Community College has been awarded several Citations of Excellence, named a Distinguished Arts Project and is funded, in part, by a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • ART RECEPTION and POETRY READING, NOVEMBER 2nd AT THE HISTORIC HAMILTON CLUB
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost