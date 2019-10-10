ART RECEPTION and POETRY READING, NOVEMBER 2nd AT THE HISTORIC HAMILTON CLUB by

Wednesday, October 09 2019 @ 01:45 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

On Saturday, November 2nd, the PCCC Art Galleries will present a reception for the exhibit, The Infinite: Arch and Line by Paterson artist, Anna Carina Sinocchi. Sinocchi’s works combine photographic processes with oil paint and drawing media. Meet the artist from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., in the Hamilton Club Gallery on the second floor.

The same day at 1:00 p.m., the Distinguished Poets Series of the Poetry Center at PCCC will celebrate the publication of the Paterson Literary Review (PLR), issue # 47. This free event features readings by contributors of this issue—including Laura Boss, Linda Hillringhouse, and many others.

The Hamilton Club building is located at 32 Church Street in downtown Paterson.

The building is wheelchair accessible. Other services, including large print materials and FM assistive listening devices, are available on request. Parking is at the Passaic County Community College parking lot on College Blvd., between Memorial Drive and Church Street. For further information, contact the Poetry Center at [email protected] or (973) 684-6555 or visit www.poetrycenterpccc.com.

