Celebrate Autumn With Fall Fest at The Community Chest Educator Judy Aronson to Receive Community Advocate Award

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; October 3, 2019) -- Join The Community Chest for an evening of fun at Fall Fest at The Community Chest on Wednesday, October 23. This third annual autumnal event will be held at the Englewood Field Club, located at 341 Engle Street in Englewood, New Jersey, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Supporting Area Youth

The evening's activities raise funds to support programs for youngsters in eastern Bergen County, New Jersey. "With increased funding requests for programs serving youth and families, The Chest is eager to support those aligned with our mission," explained Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director, The Community Chest. "We are also eager to draw the public's attention to these families' needs, so they will support others' requests. The Chest is particularly interested in improving programming for youth that focuses on emotional intelligence."

A special performance by children from the Performing Arts School at Bergen Performing Arts Center, who benefit from The Community Chest's support, will be a highlight of the evening's festivities. Educator Judy Aronson, a champion for youth in the community, will be honored with the Community Advocate Award.

"We selected Judy Aronson as The Community Chest's honoree for her outstanding contributions as an educator and student advocate at Dwight Morrow High School and the Academies in Englewood. Additionally, she has provided long-term leadership to the Tenafly Education Foundation heading numerous fundraising efforts to enhance the educational programming available to Tenafly's public school children," said Dr. Wimpfheimer.

Tickets

Admission to Fall Fest is $100 per ticket, with millennials (ages 21 to 30) admitted for $40 a ticket. Group rates for ten tickets are also available. Each ticket purchase includes a selection of cuisines, including Greek, Southern, Italian, Mexican and Continental and tastings of bourbon, vodka, tequila, wines, and locally crafted beer from the Alementary Brewing Co. Area establishments providing the food include Aumm Aumm Pizzeria and Wine Bar, Blue Moon Mexican Café, Chez Cheese, Fresh Eats, Giovanni's Bicycle Club, It's Greek to Me, Kings Food Market, La Promenade, Locale Restaurant, Noches De Plaza, Sweet Hospitality Group, Syros Taverna, TJ's Southern Gourmet, and Trattorio Carpaccio.

A live auction offers tickets for the New York Giants and Jets games, an autographed helmet by Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley, wine tasting with a friend from Gary's Wine & Marketplace, a tour of the Alementary Brewing facility, two tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld, tickets to the Bergen Performing Arts Center, and a wine pull. Everyone who purchases a wine pull ticket will win a bottle of wine.

Registration and Sponsorship

To register for the event, send a check made out to The Community Chest at 122 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631. Registration may also be done online at www.thecommunitychestebc.org. To register for group tickets, contact The Chest's office at 201-568-7474.

Individuals and businesses are invited to join the celebration as sponsors of the Fall Fest. A range of sponsorship opportunities are available offering various marketing opportunities to be distinguished as a philanthropic business leader in the community, visibility with community leaders and influential citizens, a positive image with current and potential customers, and the knowledge their tax-deductible contribution makes a positive difference.

To date, sponsors for the celebration are: Englewood Health, Bank of New Jersey, Jaguar Englewood, Joe and Judy Klyde, PSE&G, Richard Kennedy, Robert Wilkens Insurance Agency, Shelly and Justin Wimpfheimer, Valley National Bank, Barbara and Paul Brensilber, Berkley Luxury Group, Judy and Mark Aronson, and Kathy and Jim Scott. Joining these sponsors in the Fall Fest are: Lakeland Bank, Visions Federal Credit Union, Barbara Strauss and Tom Manolio, Broadway Kitchens, Fort Lee Racquet Club, Franci and Adam Steinberg, Kiwanis, Prestige Volvo Cars Englewood, Wolfgang's Auto Repair, York International, Alementary, and Gary's Wine & Marketplace. For information about sponsorship levels, call 201-568-7474 or contact [email protected]

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Since The Community Chest's founding in 1933, the nonprofit organization has carried out the goal of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” with increased generosity. The Chest’s Board of Managers implements a thorough process of screening, researching, and monitoring to assure the funds raised are directed to the most worthy programs and the areas of greatest need.

For further information about The Chest or to make a contribution, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Twitter.

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 86 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

