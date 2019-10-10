BRITISH SWIM SCHOOL MAKES A HUGE SPLASH IN NEW JERSEY
Water Safety and Survival School Debuts Two Openings in Bergen County
(October 9, 2019) – British Swim School, best known for its education of water safety as an essential survival skill amongst a fun and gentle environment, continues its nationwide expansion with two openings in Bergen County. Both openings are being acknowledged through a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 19th from 12pm to 2pm at the LA fitness location in Paramus, NJ.Seasoned franchisee, James Fremont, opened his first pool at the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel in Mahwah, NJ in August 2019, and opened his second location at the LA fitness in Paramus, NJ in early October 2019. Fremont is thrilled to grow this must-have resource in the Bergen County community, with sights set on opening more within the next few years.
“I’ve always had a passion for swimming, and I am so happy I have the opportunity to teach others, especially children, a life-saving lesson,” said James Fremont, British Swim School franchisee. “These two openings are just the start of the British Swim School franchise system in Bergen County. My hope is to open additional locations in the years to come to teach more children water safety and survival skills.”
British Swim School offers a two-step curriculum teaching children and adults of all ages, some as young as three months, water safety and survival skills, along with swimming skill development. While parental supervision is always the number one safety measure, research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning.
The British Swim School franchise concept operates a unique water safety program with teaching methods that serve as a trademark for the brand. The company offers lessons out of multiple national fitness chains and hotel pools year-round, based on the premise that children progress at different rates. Each child, regardless of age, is placed in their correct skill level and will have certain achievable objectives. British Swim School operates in nearly 200 schools in 21 states within the U.S., and holds nearly 19,000 lessons per week nationally, and conducted nearly 750,000 swimming lessons in 2018.
British Swim School in Mahwah is located in the Hampton Inn & Suites at 290 Corporate Dr., Mahwah NJ, 07430.
while British Swim School Paramus can be found at 240 Rt 17 N., Paramus, NJ 07652. For more information about British Swim School in Bergen County, please visit https://britishswimschool.com/region/north-bergen-county.
About British Swim School
British Swim School’s mission is teaching water safety and survival skills to children as young as three months old. Rita Goldberg founded British Swim School in 1981 and developed the unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand today. Acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is the latest addition to the Buzz Franchise Brands family, which includes pool cleaning and maintenance company Pool Scouts and residential cleaning company Home Clean Heroes. British Swim School currently operates in over 200 schools across the United States and is developing an international presence with locations in Turkey and Canada. For more information about British Swim School, visit www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School’s franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.britishswimschool.com/. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.
