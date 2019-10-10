BRITISH SWIM SCHOOL MAKES A HUGE SPLASH IN NEW JERSEY by

Thursday, October 10 2019 @ 03:32 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Water Safety and Survival School Debuts Two Openings in Bergen County

(October 9, 2019) – British Swim School, best known for its education of water safety as an essential survival skill amongst a fun and gentle environment, continues its nationwide expansion with two openings in Bergen County. Both openings are being acknowledged through a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 19th from 12pm to 2pm at the LA fitness location in Paramus, NJ.

Advertisement