Palisades Medical Center Names Hospital Building in Honor of Weehawken Resident John C. Meditz

(North Bergen, N.J.) – On Friday, October 4, hundreds of community leaders, hospital executives, physicians and team members came together on the campus of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center for a special dedication ceremony to name the main hospital building in honor of Weehawken resident John C. Meditz.

“We have long benefitted from John’s philanthropic giving and counsel and his most generous gift of $10 million will be transformational for our medical center,” said Anthony J. Passannante Jr., M.D., FACC, president and chief hospital executive of Palisades Medical Center.

Meditz has been a key board member at Palisades Medical Center, serving in a number of leadership positions over 25 years. He continues to serve as chair of the Palisades Medical Center Foundation Board, a member of the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation Board and as a member of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees, the governing body for the health network.

Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health, was joined by leadership from the health network, Weehawken Mayor Richard Turner, and Palisades team members in the dedication ceremonies.

“We are deeply grateful for John’s motivational leadership and inspirational generosity,” said Garrett. “A valued member of our health care team of benefactors and trustees, John cares deeply about leading by example in order to elevate and advance the health and well-being of others.”

Meditz is a co-founder of Horizon Asset Management, now Horizon Kinetics, LLC, and a dedicated philanthropist. His goal is to strengthen patient services and programs at Palisades, making an exponential impact by inspiring others to give.

“I am committed to making a positive difference on behalf of Palisades Medical Center’s patients and their families as the medical center expands even further through Hackensack Meridian Health,” said Meditz. “It is my pleasure and privilege to do what I can to help.”

Pictured (left-to-right) at the John C. Meditz Medical Pavilion dedication ceremony are: The Honorable Richard F. Turner, Mayor, Township of Weehawken; Gordon Litwin, Esq., chairman of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees; Anthony J. Passannante Jr., M.D., FACC, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center; John C. Meditz; Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health; Rev. James F. Keenan, S.J. of the Northeast Province of the Society of Jesus; and Joseph Burt, vice president, Development, Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health system, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center.

Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,500 employees. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit healthcare organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated healthcare network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research, and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties and includes three academic medical centers (Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, and JFK Medical Center in Edison); two children’s hospitals (Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune); nine community hospitals (Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood); and two rehabilitation hospitals (JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick).

In addition, the network has more than 450 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in healthcare philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years and four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, receiving the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, and being a six-time recipient of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Health Care” in the nation, and the number one in “Best Places to Work for Women.” The network was also named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2018” list.

Hackensack Meridian Health partnered with Seton Hall University to launch Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University — the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years — to address a growing shortage of physicians and dramatic changes in healthcare delivery. The network also partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it. Hackensack Meridian Health and Carrier Clinic, New Jersey’s oldest and most respected behavioral health provider, signed a definitive agreement to merge.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

