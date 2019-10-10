Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, October 10 2019 @ 05:48 PM EDT
Thursday, October 10 2019 @ 05:48 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Weapons and Narcotics Arrest in Paramus

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Jesus Rosado-Santiago, 42 yoa, of Ozone Park, NY and Julian Lopez, 31 yoa, of Bronx, NY for possession of two (2) loaded handguns, possession of heroin and money laundering.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at approximately 2:15 am, Paramus Police Officer William Stallone observed a 2014 Acura, 4dr color white, which was unable to maintain a single lane while driving on Rte. 4 east-bound. A computer check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed that the plates did not belong to the vehicle in question. Officer Stallone stopped the car on Rte. 4 East near Spring Valley Road. At this time he was assisted by Paramus Officer Donald Liu, Officer Tim Reed, and Officer Michael Mordaga.

While interviewing the two occupants of the vehicle, Officer Stallone determined that their drivers licenses were suspended and was able to develop information to conduct a search of the vehicle.  Inside of the car, Stallone located a loaded Glock 22 handgun (.40 cal) and a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun. Stallone also recovered over 100 bundles of heroin, crack cocaine, several bags of fentanyl, assorted pills  and over $15,000.00 of U.S. currency.

The two subjects were place under arrest and were transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where they were booked and processed. Both were remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing. The defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Detectives from the Paramus Police Department are continuing to investigate this case.

Both subjects were arrested and charged on October 9, 2019 with:

Unlawful possession of weapons                             2C: 39-5B(1)

Money Laundering                                                          2C: 21-25A

Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute         2C: 35:10A(1)

Hindering Apprehension(by false information)  2C: 29-3B(3)

 
