The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, October 11 2019 @ 06:13 PM EDT
Norma Wellington’s Fine Jewelry Holiday Show and Sale

to Aid Performing Art School at bergenPAC’s Scholarship Program
(Englewood, New Jersey-Oct. 11, 2019) Acclaimed jewelry designer Norma Wellington will present her Fine Jewelry Holiday Show and Sale to benefit the Scholarship Program at the Performing Arts School at bergenPAC on Saturday, Dec. 14 from noon to 10 p.m. in the theater’s Drapkin Cabaret and Lounge. Before you buy any jewelry for the holidays, come and see these unique designs up close.Wellington’s collection features the hottest items in fashion in a variety of price ranges. Since she’s selling directly with no middleman, the prices are better than buying something in stores. There will be designs of timeless beauty, as well as those created specially to blend with the most popular colors of this winter’s fashion season. The designs are made of white and yellow gold, sterling silver and platinum. Many of the pieces contain diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones and pearls.

Wellington is happy to return to bergenPAC for her annual sale because she appreciates the impact the arts can have on a child.

“When I was a high school student I was extremely shy,” she says. “Belonging to a little theater group helped me with my self-esteem and confidence. I want to give that opportunity to the youngsters who can’t afford to take classes at the Performing Arts School at bergenPAC. I know how important this can be for their future and it is my passion to be a part of this effort to change lives. I hope there will be many buyers at the show who will share in the excitement of purchasing something unique and beautiful while helping a child’s future at the same time.”

Wellington’s designs have often appeared in fashion and trade magazines, and Jewelers of America recently featured her creations. In one of the displays they asserted that they, “only showcase the crème de la crème in jewelry design.”

Wellington has created pieces that are owned by Hillary Clinton, the President of the Philippines, movie stars and captains of industry. One of her pieces resides in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Institute, and she designed 13 years of consecutive collections for Sacks Fifth Avenue with her name on them.

The sale is open to the public and it coincides with a performance of Holiday Doo Wop Vol. II in the theater at 7 p.m. For tickets to the show, visit www.bergenpac.org/events.

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631
(201) 227-1030
www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

 

For updates, “Like” bergenPAC on Facebook (facebook.com/#!/bergenpacfan), follow @bergenPAC on Twitter, follow us on LinkedIn and visit our website at www.bergenpac.org.
