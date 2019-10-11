St. Joseph’s Offers Free Flu Shots for Children and Adults Family Flu Fest Provides Fun While Fighting the Flu by

Friday, October 11 2019 @ 04:34 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PATERSON, NJ – Join St. Joseph’s Health in a community-wide effort to spread fun, not flu this season. Free flu shots will be administered to children and adults – no insurance is required.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones,” said Michael Lamacchia, MD, Chairman of Pediatrics for St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital. “We’re very proud to offer free flu shots to help keep our community healthy.”

Saturday, October 12, 2019

9:00 a.m. to Noon

Auditoriums, St. Joseph’s University Medical Center

703 Main Street, Paterson NJ

Advertisement