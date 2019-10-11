BIG SNOW AMERICAN DREAM ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR LANDMARK GRAND OPENING ON DECEMBER 5, 2019 by

North America’s First Indoor Real-Snow Ski and Snowboard Park to Debut at American Dream; Currently Hiring for 300 Open Positions

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (October 11, 2019) – Big SNOW American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center providing guests with year-round winter indoors, is proud to announce its official grand opening date of Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Big SNOW will offer aspiring and existing skiers and snowboarders as well as snow-curious guests varied on-snow experiences within a 180,000 square foot, 16 story, climate-controlled ski slope. Guest experiences will include opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, introductory lessons, private coaching, children’s programs, snow play, corporate team building, private events and more.

Big SNOW American Dream, operated by New Jersey-based SNOW Operating, is the first facility of its kind within the United States and Canada. It boasts 4 acres of snow-covered slopes, a 160-foot vertical drop, a graduated degree of pitch ranging from 0% at the base to 26% at its steepest point and 1,000 feet of length for skiers of all ages and skill levels to take advantage of all serviced by 4 surface and aerial lifts. Temperature inside the center will remain a constant 28-degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring a consistent and optimal snow condition year-round. The center’s slopes will be filled with more than 5,500 tons of snow and shaped to an average snow depth of 2 feet throughout. Specially designed radiant cooling in the floor and snow melt systems will both maintain a perfect snow texture and reduce environmental impact at the center.

“We could not be more excited to be bringing Big SNOW to the public this December,” said Hugh Reynolds, vice president of marketing and sales, SNOW Operating. “Big SNOW is a game changer for skiing and snowboarding in the United States. The unprecedented access to year-round snow combined with the center’s unrivaled location and the overall appeal of American Dream will allow us to provide opportunities never before seen, and to move the needle on growing the sports in a big way. Our goal is to introduce more than a quarter million new skiers and snowboarders to the sports in the next year. It’s going to be truly amazing.”

“American Dream is a true destination for family entertainment, and we’ve partnered with the best in the business for all of our major entertainment venues,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO, American Dream. “SNOW Operating partners with and is supported by some of the most well-respected ski resorts and brands in the industry and we know that Big SNOW will deliver an experience like no other.”

Prior to its opening, Big SNOW is looking to hire for 300 open positions in a variety of roles, including retail professionals, guest services and ticket agents, ski & snowboard instructors, lift operators and more. To prepare for opening Big SNOW will be hosting two hiring events at the Hilton Meadowlands on October 13 and November 10 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM in order to staff the facility.

Once the facility opens, SNOW Day Packages will provide guests with everything needed to enjoy the slopes including: equipment rentals, helmets, winter outerwear (pants and jackets), slope access tickets and a complimentary introductory lesson through SNOW Operating’s proprietary Terrain Based LearningÔ method of instruction, starting at $49.99 plus tax per person with advanced purchase. For those who may already own their equipment, slope access tickets for guests ages 7 & up will be available at just $34.99 for two hours or $49.99 for four hours. Tickets purchased online will also be available at a reduced rate.

Big SNOW will be launching an expanded website prior to opening with additional operating details including detailed pricing, deals, daily hours of operation and advanced booking. In the meantime, guests can stay tuned for updates by following Big SNOW on Facebook and Instagram @bigsnowad.

About Big SNOW American Dream

Big SNOW American Dream is North America’s first real-snow, year-round, indoor ski and snowboard resort, and the perfect place to learn to ski where every day is a snow day. Located adjacent to the New Jersey Meadowlands Sports Complex within the American Dream retail and entertainment center, Big SNOW provides ideal snow conditions year-round within climate-controlled slopes. A 180,000 square-foot snow center offering varied experiences for all skill levels and ages, Big SNOW is equipped to assist guest with a variety of on-snow experiences from professional and student training, family ski vacation preparation, corporate team building, private lessons, children’s instructional programs and more. In addition to its slopes, Big SNOW will also offer guests a world-class ski and snowboard retail experience featuring the latest in ski and snowboard hardgoods and apparel through the Shop at Big SNOW. Big SNOW is operated by New Jersey-based SNOW Operating, who also own and operate Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon, NJ. For more information, visit www.bigsnowamericandream.com

About American Dream

