The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, October 11 2019 @ 06:13 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, October 11 2019 @ 06:13 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

NY WATERWAY PROVIDES EASY WAY TO DISCOVER NEW YORK THIS COLUMBUS DAY

NY Waterway ferries offer the only traffic-free and hassle-free way to voyage to the Columbus Day Parade, the largest Italian-American celebration of the year, which will march up Fifth Avenue on October 14.

The Columbus Day parade attracts a million spectators and 35,000 marchers each year. Marching school band s, professional musicians, and traditional folk groups will perform from 44th Street to 72nd Street.

During the week, NY Waterway ferries from Edgewater, Weehawken, Hoboken, Jersey City and Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County serve the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal, along with the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Terminal and Pier 11/Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.

Free connecting NY Waterway multi-route shuttles are waiting at the West 39th St. Midtown ferry terminal to take commuters close to the parade and to other attraction areas throughout the city.

Several New Jersey terminals offer inexpensive parking (some free) and are served by the Hudson/Bergen Light Rail, NJ TRANSIT buses and local free NY Waterway buses.

Visit nywaterway.com for more information or call 1-800-53-FERRY. 

Information is also available on the NY Waterway Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
  NY WATERWAY PROVIDES EASY WAY TO DISCOVER NEW YORK THIS COLUMBUS DAY
Recent News
