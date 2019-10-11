NY WATERWAY PROVIDES EASY WAY TO DISCOVER NEW YORK THIS COLUMBUS DAY by

Friday, October 11 2019 @ 04:37 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

NY Waterway ferries offer the only traffic-free and hassle-free way to voyage to the Columbus Day Parade, the largest Italian-American celebration of the year, which will march up Fifth Avenue on October 14.

During the week, NY Waterway ferries from Edgewater, Weehawken, Hoboken, Jersey City and Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County serve the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal, along with the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Terminal and Pier 11/Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.

Free connecting NY Waterway multi-route shuttles are waiting at the West 39th St. Midtown ferry terminal to take commuters close to the parade and to other attraction areas throughout the city.

Several New Jersey terminals offer inexpensive parking (some free) and are served by the Hudson/Bergen Light Rail, NJ TRANSIT buses and local free NY Waterway buses.

Visit nywaterway.com for more information or call 1-800-53-FERRY.

