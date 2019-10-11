Woodbury Common Premium Outlets to Host American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk by

Friday, October 11 2019 @ 04:42 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Annual event to be held on Sunday, October 20 at the Outlets

CENTRAL VALLEY, N.Y. (October 11, 2019) – Thousands of supporters are expected to attend this year’s American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Sunday, October 20, at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. Registration for the noncompetitive event begins at 7:30 a.m. and the walk will start at 9 a.m., rain or shine.

Money raised from the walk will go toward funding innovative breast cancer research, promoting education and providing comprehensive support to those who need it. The event will kick off with an opening ceremony featuring a survivor speaker and Zumba class as well as Yoga and a special dance school performance. There will also be a special area for survivors and their caregivers, as well as children’s activities such as face painting and balloon animals. New this year, Party Corner by the Nike Water Station! DJ Echo and friends will be entertaining along that stretch of the walk.

“It is heart-warming to see the community rally together with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in an effort to help eradicate this disease,” said Kristi Greco, Community Development Manager at the American Cancer Society. “We all have been affected by cancer in our lives, either ourselves or our loved ones and friends. This is an opportunity for everyone to make a difference.”

Participants are requested to register at the check-in tent when they arrive. Those who have registered online are also requested to check in. Survivors will receive a special gift, which they can collect at the survivor tent.

“Woodbury Common is again honored to host such an important community event and be part of the movement to end breast cancer,” said David Mistretta, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets General Manager. “The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk raises awareness, fuels necessary research and helps support patients and families.”

In addition to everyday savings of 25 to 65 percent at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets’ more than 250 retailers, event participants will receive a free savings passport. Pre-registered attendees will receive an ACS discount pass as a special gift.

The three-mile walk will end when the last walker has crossed the finish line.

Details about the event, registration process, and parking are available at www.makingstrideswalk.org/hudsonvalley. In addition to Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, event sponsors include Greater Hudson Valley Health System/Orange Regional Medical Center, New York State United Teachers, Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, Mobile Life Support Services, Construction Contractors Association, Outback Marketing, Capacity Marketing, Echo Entertainment, WHUD, ABC 7 and our presenting sponsor: Avon.

About Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Conveniently accessed from New York City via the New York State Thruway at Exit 16, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets features 250 stores including Tory Burch, Celine, Nike, Bottega Veneta, Michael Kors, Burberry, Coach, The North Face and more, all at a savings of 25 percent to 65 percent every day. Market Hall offers a variety of dining opportunities including Chipotle, Pret A Manger, Pinkberry and more. To learn more, visit premiumoutlets.com/outlet/woodbury-common.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Simon Premium Outlets®

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and homeware retailers. Our Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico and South Korea are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common (New York City), Orlando Premium Outlets, Desert Hills (Palm Springs), Las Vegas Premium Outlets and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets (Boston). For more information visit premiumoutlets.com or follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Advertisement