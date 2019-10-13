St. Joseph Regional and Bergen Catholic To Be Featured 2019 Great American Rivalry Series® Broadcast This Saturday by

Saturday, October 12 2019 @ 06:32 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Oradell, N.J. – October 12, 2019 – The Great American Rivalry Series will highlight the St. Joseph Regional Green Knights and Bergen Catholic Crusaders. This game is one of five nationwide rivalries handpicked for a Facebook Watch broadcast.

Now in its 16th year, the Great American Rivalry Series® celebrates the passion of high school football. Since 2004, the Series has covered 859 elite high school football rivalry games across 44 states, highlighting exceptional athletes and decades of competition. We Know Friday Nights™.

The 2019 Series will broadcast this game on Facebook Watch, highlighting this rematch of the 2018 state championship. From color commentary and player interviews, to student section antics and a pre-game rivalry history to set the stage, this game will provide all the excitement fans want and more.

This game will involve electric student sections and a ceremony honoring players from this rivalry 30 years ago who passed away in 9/11. Noteworthy talent includes 4-star players Ohio State commitment offensive lineman Luke Wypler and University of Michigan commitment safety Jordan Morant, and 5-star corner Jaeden Gould.

Along with year-long bragging rights, the winning team will take home the Great American Rivalry Series Championship trophy, presented by the Marines. The game’s Most Valuable Player will be recognized after the game as part of the Series, and a senior Scholar-Athlete from each team will receive a college scholarship based on academic and athletic performance.

To watch the broadcast, visit Great American Rivalry Series LIVE on Facebook. Engage with the Series on Facebook (Great American Rivalry Series), Twitter (@AmericanRivalry), and Instagram (@americanrivalry). Previews, updates, photos and game recaps will be posted throughout the season.

ABOUT THE GREAT AMERICAN RIVALRY SERIES

In 2004, BRAINBOX Intelligent Marketing created the Great American Rivalry Series to celebrate this uniquely American sport and the cultural phenomenon of “Friday Night in America.” The Series has grown to include 859 games in 44 states over its 15-year history, while recognizing over 1,600 student-athletes with scholarships. For more information, visit greatamericanrivalry.com

ABOUT BRAINBOX INTELLIGENT MARKETING

For 20 years, BRAINBOX Intelligent Marketing has been a leader in digital and social media marketing, as well as on-the-ground event execution for major brands. Specializing in youth sports, collegiate sports, and consumer products and services, the company has activated over 7,000 successful marketing events and provided student and athletic department support of over $15 million. For more information, call 859-225-3399 or email [email protected]

Advertisement