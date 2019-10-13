LWV Northern Valley Provides Voter Education Tool VOTE411 by

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey: October 10, 2019] –- In preparation for the General Election in New Jersey on November 5, 2019, the League of Women Voters of Northern Valley offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org.

This “one-stop shop” for election information provides simple, helpful tools to assist New Jersey voters with navigating the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information, dates of candidate debates and forums, and other election information.

“Voters in Bergen County need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before Election Day,” said Nike Prieston Bach, co-President, League of Women Voters of Northern Valley. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource. The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for voters in the municipalities we service in Bergen County.”

The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley provides voter education services to residents in 27 municipalities in Bergen County, New Jersey. These municipalities include: Alpine, Bergenfield, Cliffside Park, Closter, Cresskill, Demarest, Dumont, Edgewater, Emerson, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Harrington Park, Haworth, Hillsdale, Leonia, Montvale, New Milford, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan, Park Ridge, River Vale, Tenafly, Washington Township and Woodcliff Lake.

On the VOTE411.org site, people can check their voter registration status, find the correct polling place, view what will be on the ballot, and look up more election details. VOTE411 helps millions of voters each year—many of them young people and first-time voters—learn about the voting process, identify candidates' positions on issues, and more.

“The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley provides this essential, nonpartisan resource to voters in the region,” said Joyce Luhrs, Vice President of Marketing. “We encourage everyone to register to vote and prepare for the General Election by visiting VOTE411.org to make a voting plan of action."

About League of Women Voters of Northern Valley

The League of Women Voters (LWV), a non-partisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The nonprofit organization was an outgrowth of the 19th Amendment passed in 1920 giving women the right to vote. Today, the LWV operates at the state and local levels through more than 700 state and local Leagues in all 50 states and in Washington D.C., the Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley was founded in 1946 as the League of Women Voters of Closter. By 1964, the chapter expanded to include 11 municipalities in the Northern Valley and was renamed the League of Women Voters of Northern Valley. The organization develops grassroots leadership and achieves widespread credibility because it is strictly nonpartisan. Throughout the year, a range of voters services and programs are provided, including candidates’ forums, registration drives, dissemination of nonpartisan information about candidates and issues, and public meetings to discuss current issues. For more information about the League of Women Voters of Northern Valley, contact [email protected]

