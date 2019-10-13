Hackensack University Medical Center Earns Joint Commission Recertification for its Pediatric and Adult Asthma Programs
(October 11, 2019) ― Hackensack, NJ ― The adult asthma program at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center and the pediatric asthma program at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center have received recertification by the Joint Commission. The programs were successfully reviewed in September following surveys that featured the fulfillment of specific and comprehensive criteria.
“I want to commend our team members in each of these programs for achieving this significant recognition,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president of Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health. “The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal® is a symbol of excellence that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.”
The adult asthma program at Hackensack University Medical Center, under the director of Mary Ann Michelis, M.D., is the first and only program in the nation to earn its Joint Commission Accreditation for Disease Specific Care (DSC) in asthma. This is the program’s seventh recertification. The surveyor indicated she was impressed with the team and their level of engagement. Also noted was the consistent documentation and processes followed during the patient’s entire care experience. Patient comments to the surveyor also reflected the high quality of treatment and experience.
The program at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, which has received its sixth recertification, is the only one of its kind in the region that has earned its Joint Commission Accreditation for Disease Specific Care (DSC) in pediatric asthma. The surveyor described the program as effective, solid and well organized and commented that collaboration and team work are evident. The surveyor also noted the speed of addressing patients in the pediatric emergency department was impressive.
“The pediatric asthma team, led by Donna Lee, M.D., fully represents our commitment to providing the highest quality care to our patients and their families,” said Judy Aschner, M.D., clinical director of the Children’s Care Transformation Service, Hackensack Meridian Health and physician-in-chief of Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. “This recognition truly shows the collaboration of the comprehensive and multidisciplinary care provided by multiple departments of the children’s hospital. I thank them for the hard work and dedication the team members demonstrate every day in providing patient and family centered care to the communities we serve.”
An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards. In all, Hackensack University Medical Center has earned 26 Joint Commission certifications, more than any other hospital in the country.
About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical CenterHackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care, which is comprised of 35,000 team members and more than 7,000 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #2 in New Jersey and #59 in the country in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-20 Best Hospital rankings and is ranked high-performing in the U.S. in colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement. Out of 4,500 hospitals evaluated, Hackensack is one of only 57 that received a top rating in all nine procedures and conditions. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 26 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its sixth consecutive designation in 2019. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: John Theurer Cancer Center, a consortium member of the NCI-designated Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to THE NORTHERN TRUST PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.
