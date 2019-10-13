Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, October 13 2019 @ 09:29 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, October 13 2019 @ 09:29 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Silent Film Series Starts with a Scare this Halloween

PARAMUS, N.J. – Experience Dracula like never before this Halloween with “Nosferatu,” the 1922 expressionist film created as an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's “Dracula.” The film will open the Bergen Community College Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre silent film series Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at the institution’s main campus, 400 Paramus Road. The event will feature live music accompaniment from Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton, who blend keyboard, vocals, electronics and percussion.

Crafted by German director F. W. Murnau, “Nosferatu” depicts Dracula as a nightmarish, spidery creature with a bulbous head and claws. The film’s landscapes, villages and castle feature actual locations in the Carpathian mountains.

Ticket prices for the general public are $15 with no charge for Bergen students. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.bergen.edu or (201) 447-7428.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

