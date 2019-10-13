Silent Film Series Starts with a Scare this Halloween by

Saturday, October 12 2019 @ 06:47 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, N.J. – Experience Dracula like never before this Halloween with “Nosferatu,” the 1922 expressionist film created as an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's “Dracula.” The film will open the Bergen Community College Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre silent film series Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at the institution’s main campus, 400 Paramus Road. The event will feature live music accompaniment from Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton, who blend keyboard, vocals, electronics and percussion.

Crafted by German director F. W. Murnau, “Nosferatu” depicts Dracula as a nightmarish, spidery creature with a bulbous head and claws. The film’s landscapes, villages and castle feature actual locations in the Carpathian mountains.

Ticket prices for the general public are $15 with no charge for Bergen students. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.bergen.edu or (201) 447-7428.

