United Airlines Hosts Annual Girls in Aviation Day at Newark Airport and Around the Globe by

Saturday, October 12 2019 @ 07:19 PM EDT

Women leadership at Newark Airport showcases roles and responsibilities to the next generation

In Newark, the event brought together nearly 40 young women, ages 14-18, from the Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, the Boys & Girls Club Newark and Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County to learn from United’s women about day-to-day roles, including non-traditionally female roles, and various career opportunities available in aviation.

“United Airlines is dedicated to empowering women throughout the world, and especially in our hometown areas such as New Jersey. We were so excited to have these young women be a part of our record number of Girls in Aviation Day events around the world. Our commitment is to lead in promoting diversity and equality throughout our company - from front line employees to senior leaders all across our global network - and that effort begins with introducing girls to various aviation careers as they begin to think about their own futures,” noted Blenda Riddick, Director of Corporate and Government Affairs for United Airlines.

“We were grateful for the opportunity to give girls a real-life glimpse into the diversity of opportunities open to women in the aviation industry. Spending the day with so many women from across United's workforce who have made strides in male-dominated trades was encouraging and inspiring; we suspect we may have some future pilots, ramp managers, and technicians on our hands,” noted Natasha Hemmings, CEO Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey

United is committed to be a leader in advancing women in the aviation industry. As part of the airline’s efforts to break down barriers and promote inclusion while inspiring a future generation of aviation leaders that includes women, United has worked with Women in Aviation for more than 25 years. Earlier this year, the airline held a contest, Her Art Here, which was designed to find and uplift underrepresented women artists by providing a chance to have their work painted on a canvas like no other — a United Airlines aircraft. The airline employs the most female pilots of any major airline, and Girls in Aviation Day is one way United works with the organization to ensure a growing number of female pilots. This year, Newark’s Girls in Aviation Day event was part of a record number of 17 locations around the world.

Photo Caption: Young women from the Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, the Boys & Girls Club Newark and Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County gathered at Newark Liberty International Airport on October 5 in celebration of Girl’s in Aviation Day to learn from United Airline’s women employees.

