Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar Raises $44,298 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand by

Monday, October 14 2019 @ 06:09 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar Raises $44,298 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand:

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar presents a check for $44,298.75 on September 19 to Liz Scott, Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation who accepted the donation on behalf of the charity dedicated to eradicating childhood cancer.

Throughout July, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Long Island donated 100 percent of proceeds from sales of its paper lemons and a portion from sales of the Strawberry Summer Squeeze raising a total of $44,298.75, of which $12,711.50 was raised in New Jersey. The month-long campaign marks the 15th straight year that Applebee’s franchisees have supported Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $11.5 million in fundraising proceeds generated to benefit the organization since 2005.

From L to R: Liz Scott, Executive Director of the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Rachel Gaida, General Manager, Parsippany. Kevin Coughlin, Director of Operations, Applebee’s New Jersey

In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 59th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, the 28th largest privately-held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ and the 15th largest franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, and operates six restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2018, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of March 31, 2019, there were 1,830 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Visit us: https://www.applebees.com/

Follow us: www.twitter.com/applebees

Become a fan: www.facebook.com/applebees

Share your photos: www.instagram.com/applebees

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Advertisement