Blue Moon Mexican Café in Englewood Celebrates 24 Years All Day Drink Specials and Complimentary Appetizers

Monday, October 14 2019

Blue Moon will also have a special guest appearance by a New York City Football Club player from 6:30pm - 8pm with a Meet & Greet and giveaways. New York City’s Football Club have clinched their spot in the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

About Blue Moon Mexican Café: Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1987 is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and award winning margaritas using an assortment of premium liquor making that casual meeting place to watch entertainment & sporting events with family and friends a favorite. Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations and Off Premise Catering. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes. Life is a fiesta every day…Eat it Up!

Englewood

23 E. Palisade Avenue

Englewood, NJ 07631

Phone: 201.541.0600

