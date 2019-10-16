The Shops at Riverside Announces Additional Luxury Shops to Open in March 2020 by

HACKENSACK – Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced Ermenegildo Zegna and Max Mara will open in March 2020 as part of the transformation of The Shops at Riverside, northern New Jersey's premier luxury shopping destination.

Ermenegildo Zegna and Max Mara will be located within the newly constructed Grand Entrance Court, which boasts impeccable design features including thirty-five-foot soaring ceilings, living green walls, a contemporary water feature and commissioned art sculptures.

“We are excited to unveil our first announcement of luxury brands that will welcome shoppers to the newly reimagined Shops at Riverside,” said Vicki Hanor, Senior Executive Vice President of Luxury Leasing. “Ermenegildo Zegna and Max Mara will add to our extensive world class offerings, unparalleled in northern New Jersey.”

Ermenegildo Zegna will offer shoppers a versatile mix of contemporary menswear combining authentic Italian craftsmanship with modern silhouettes. From exquisitely tailored suits and sporty outerwear to the indulgence of Luxury Leisurewear and the age-old artisanal methods of the accessories range, Zegna’s collections align with the timeless values and aesthetic integrity that define the essence of the brand.

Max Mara, a contemporary luxury Italian women’s brand known for femininity, timeless style and Italian craftsmanship, will bring shoppers each season’s best ready-to-wear and accessories.

Recently announced restaurants, True Food Kitchen and LT Bar & Grill, are slated to open with Ermenegildo Zegna and Max Mara in March of 2020. Other recently announced retailers, Boglioli Milano, is now open and Peserico, is slated to open by holiday 2019.

The third and final phase of the property’s redevelopment, currently in process to be completed by March 2020, will bring additional world class dining and shopping destinations and an elevated menu of services, including a new Concierge Lounge that will provide an unrivaled experience with personal shopping, package delivery, coat check and additional luxury amenities and unique offerings. Additional enhancements include a state-of-the-art Park Assist system which will direct shoppers to available parking, as well as a new valet parking service allowing for effortless access to the shops and restaurants at the new grand entrance.

About The Shops at Riverside

A beautiful and sophisticated retail destination for world-class luxury shopping, dining and entertainment, The Shops at Riverside is conveniently located only minutes from Manhattan in the affluent suburban area of Bergen County, New Jersey. Spanning two levels, The Shops at Riverside features Bloomingdale’s, Barnes & Noble, an AMC Dine-in Theatre, a full-service day spa and unsurpassed customer service and amenities. Shoppers will experience an unrivaled collection of high-end and bridge specialty stores including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch and other top brands as well as “New Jersey’s own Restaurant Row,” with eight full-service restaurants. Owned by Simon, additional information is available at simon.com. For the latest events and retailer updates, visit the mall on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

