Changing Your Future Begins at Bergen Open House by

Thursday, October 17 2019 @ 04:37 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Bergen will open a new facility in Hackensack for culinary students in coming years.

PARAMUS, N.J. – A prospective student open house at Bergen Community College Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 400 Paramus Road in Paramus will feature workshops, tours and information on programs that can help make college more affordable – including tuition-free.

While exploring New Jersey’s No. 1 college for associate degree graduates, prospective students can receive assistance filling out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Filing a FAFSA can help students become eligible for programs such as the state’s tuition-free Community College Opportunity Grant, which has now expanded to include households making up to $65,000 per year. Attendees should bring their/parents’ tax returns.

Also at the event, attendees will have the opportunity to view the state-of-the-art STEM Student Research Center, which includes supercomputers, a standing 3-D printer and drone cage. Focus on STEM continues at Bergen as the federal government estimates U.S. employers will add nine million STEM jobs by 2022. Projects at Bergen have included converting a softball field house into a workshop, high-altitude balloon launches conducting experimental testing with two wind turbines and a solar panel system.

The comprehensive, campus wide open house will allow families to meet with current students, faculty and staff, explore the fashion design lab, broadcasting studio, horticulture greenhouse, animation lab, theatres, the Child Development Center, Veterans Center, flight simulators and more. To RSVP, visit bergen.edu/openhouse or email [email protected] Información disponible en español.

The state’s largest community college, Bergen offers programs in fields such as aviation, business administration, culinary arts, fashion design and nursing. Alumni have transferred to institutions such as Yale, the New Jersey Institute of Technology and the University of California, Berkeley. The College maintains campus locations in Paramus (main), Hackensack (Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center) and Lyndhurst (Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands) while also offering online classes. Its main campus features facilities such as the Health Professions Integrated Teaching Center, the Emil Buehler Trust Observatory and Stryker Manufacturing Lab, which provide students with hands-on, practice-based learning opportunities. Day and evening classes take place throughout the week – including a “weekend college” program.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

Advertisement