AT THE WORTENDYKE BARN IN PARK RIDGE ON OCTOBER 27th by

Thursday, October 17 2019 @ 04:46 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders along with the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historic and Cultural Affairs invite the public to attend a free music concert featuring “Bluegrass & Cider” on Sunday, October 27th from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wortendyke Barn Museum, a county historic site in Park Ridge, N.J.

Limited seating is available; people are welcome to bring chairs/blankets. The barn will open to visitors at noon before the concerts and during intermission.

This much loved annual “Bluegrass and Cider” event rounds out the 2019 “Music at the Barn” concert series. We’re very happy to welcome back three consummate bluegrass artists and friends to this ninth year Wortendyke Barn tradition: Kenny Kosek, fiddle; Barry Mitterhoff, mandolin; and Joe Selly, guitar.

Kenny Kosek is one of the most recorded fiddlers in America today, having been the featured soloist on hundreds of albums, soundtracks and jingles. He can be heard on recordings by James Taylor, Jerry Garcia, David Byrne, Chaka Kahn, and Willie Nelson and also plays with his own Angelwood bluegrass band.

Barry Mitterhoff is a well-known and versatile mandolin player who has toured with the blues-rock band Hot Tuna and has played with Tony Trischka and Skyline, John Gorka, Jorma Kaukonen and Hazel Dickens. He has been a featured performer at Carnagie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, the White House, the Library of Congress, and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

Guitarist Joe Selly has appeared with Phoebe Snow, Vassar Clements, Barbara Eden, Melissa Manchester and Tex Logan, and toured nationally with the Lombardo Orchestra. A teacher at Bergen Community College, Joe has performed at all the “Bluegrass & Cider” concerts.

About the Wortendyke Barn:

The Wortendyke Barn has been a Pascack Valley landmark since its construction on 500 acres of land bought by the Wortendyke family in 1735. It was used continually as a barn well into the 20th century and is one of only six pure Dutch barn types in Bergen County. This New World Dutch Barn showcases Bergen County’s history through unique, educational exhibits designed to let you explore farm life.

In 1997, the barn opened as a museum with agriculture exhibits that include 18th and 19th century farm implements and tools, and the history of the Wortendyke family farm. The main feature of the museum is the barn itself, an outstanding example of the vernacular architecture referred to as a New World Dutch Barn.

This accessible pre-Revolutionary museum is located at 13 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. It is currently undergoing exhibit changes. Admission is free. Schools, scout troops and other organizations are welcome during the week by appointment.

Advertisement