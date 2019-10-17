Bergen County “Open for Business” to the Film & Television Industry by

Thursday, October 17 2019 @ 04:49 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. -- Bergen County on Wednesday announced the establishment of a Film Office to handle inquiries and permitting from the Film & Television Industry, and announced an updated permitting process for filming on County property and in County facilities such as Parks.

While the County has previously allowed filming on County property, the number of inquiries and amount of interest has skyrocketed after Governor Murphy signed the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act in July 2018, restoring film tax credits in an effort to attract more filmmakers and production companies to set up shop in New Jersey.

“Bergen County has so much to offer to filmmakers,” said County Executive James J. Tedesco. “From forests and mountains in Mahwah to the Meadowlands, the cliffs of the Palisades, urban streetscapes, and quiet suburban streets, to our historic Courthouse and our varied parks and recreation areas — we can offer countless options to producers and directors looking to make movies and television.”

The newly established Film Office will facilitate permits for filmmaking on County property, such as the historic Bergen County Courthouse, or in County parks such as Van Saun and Overpeck. The Film Office will also assist filmmakers in searching for filming locations in the County, contacting local officials, and serving as a local point of contact for the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission.

The renewed interest in filming in New Jersey is especially significant for Bergen County.

“New Jersey, specifically Bergen County, is the birthplace of the motion picture industry,” said Freeholder Joan Voss. “Before there was Hollywood, there was Fort Lee, where the first motion picture studios opened in the 1910s, names that are still around today like Fox, Metro, Goldwyn, and many others. Now, a century later, we are excited to bring filming and television production back to Bergen County.”

For County officials, the return of filmmaking is not only sentimental, as these productions and the crews they bring with them carry numerous economic benefits for Bergen County.

“It isn’t just the director and actors that make a movie or a TV show, often it’s a crew with dozens or hundreds of people,” continued Tedesco. “When someone makes a movie or TV show in Bergen County, it means they are staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants, and spending money at our local shops, all while establishing Bergen County’s image as a filmmaking destination. It also creates jobs for local residents, and for so many in the industry who have been commuting to New York for work for years, maybe we can help them find work a little closer to home.”

