McLaren Engineering Group Announces New Senior Vice President of Technical Services

Gul Khan, P.E., ENV SP, to lead growing firm’s seven technical divisions

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. – Oct. 15, 2019 – McLaren Engineering Group, a full-service engineering firm based in New Jersey, announced today that Gul Khan, P.E., ENV SP, has been named senior vice president of technical services. Khan has over 30 years of leadership experience in executive management of engineering, environmental, construction and disaster response/recovery services.

In his new role, Khan will oversee McLaren’s technical practice groups, including seven vice presidents collaborating with over 20 design centers in 10 regional offices. Khan’s appointment follows a board-driven growth plan that includes the firm’s recent expansions in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

“Gul’s deep knowledge and experience in the AEC space, coupled with his proven leadership style, will accelerate the growth and performance of McLaren’s technical operations,” said Malcolm G. McLaren, founder and CEO of McLaren Engineering Group. “I am pleased Gul Khan has joined the McLaren team.”

Previously, Khan oversaw mission support programs domestically and abroad for the U.S. military, and managed federal civilian agency and professional services contracts with state and local entities. He was a lead executive on FEMA projects, providing disaster response and recovery services in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy and Hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma.

Other milestones for the executive include securing projects with the National Parks Service and a sweeping redesign/rebuild of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. Khan also served as the lead executive of the joint venture for a high-level data center project in Utah.

Khan’s experience also entails strategic leadership and development initiatives, including expanding corporate shareholder programs, revising company bylaws, compliance efforts, ethics programs and reporting measures, and overseeing board-level reviews.

“Gul’s appointment continues to round out our executive team,” said Jeremy Billig, president of McLaren Engineering Group. “His ability to be a strategic thought partner and contribute cross-functionally gives us additional leadership depth, enhancing our technical work product and upholding our firm’s commitment to providing high-quality solutions.”

Khan will be responsible for leading McLaren’s technical divisions, including Marine, Bridge/Highway/Rail, Site/Civil, Geomatics, Structures, Construction Engineering and Entertainment.

“I am certainly impressed with McLaren Engineering Group’s quality of work and its reputation in the industry,” said Khan. “I’m looking forward to helping build on McLaren’s successes and contribute to its ongoing growth. Exciting things are happening here, and I anticipate that trend to continue in the coming years.”

Khan holds a Professional Engineering (P.E.) registration in Washington D.C., New Jersey and New York and is certified by the Design-Built Institute of America. In 2016, he was named an environmental sustainability professional (ENV SP). Khan holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Carolina and a B.S. in Mathematics from the University of Punjab in Pakistan.

Most recently, Khan served as a senior vice president with Louis Berger, where he was national business unit manager for environmental disaster management services, and national practice leader for buildings and site design services.

About McLaren Engineering Group

