NEW JERSEY APPLEBEE’S OFFER GUESTS SCARY GOOD OCTOBER SPECIALS

Thursday, October 17 2019 @ 04:52 PM EDT

Kids 12 and Under in Costume Eat Free Thursday, October 31; Spooky Sips Drink Specials for Adults 21 and Over

ALLENDALE, NJ (October 1, 2019) –Applebee’s locations in New Jersey are bewitching guests young and old with a kids eat free Halloween special for costumed children on Thursday, October 31 as well as Spooky Sips cocktails for adults all month long.

Families who dine-in at Applebee’s in costume on Halloween will receive up to two free kids’ meals with each adult entrée purchase. Children ages 12 and under can choose any entrée on the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu, accompanied by their choice of a side dish, and juice, milk or chocolate milk. Kids can choose from any of the delicious items on the Kid’s Menu like the Chicken Quesadilla, Mac + Cheese and more. Applebee’s Kids’ Menu offers 21 menu items and more than 200 combinations of entrées, sides and beverages.

For adults who want to get in on the Halloween spirit, participating Applebee’s across the country are sucking you in with the $1 Vampire. Served in a 10-ounce mug, the $1 Vampire is bloody delicious with a mix of rum, strawberry, dragon fruit, passion fruit and a dash of pineapple. And, if you’re scrambling for a last-minute costume, Applebee’s $1 Vampire has you covered with complimentary vampire fangs…and a literal cherry on top. The $1 Vampire is available starting today and for the rest of October along with the following spine-chilling drink specials:

$6 Tipsy Zombie – Electric-blue-colored beverage with Bacardi Superior, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime, topped with a Midori float and a gummy brain

$8 Dracula’s Juice – A drink to really sink your teeth into, featuring Bacardi Limon, DeKuyper Razzmatazz, blackberry and frozen lemonade topped with blackberries

$4 Franken-Slush – A frighteningly delicious non-alcoholic creation of passion fruit, orange, black cherry, apple and lime topped with a gummy body part

The Halloween specials are available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia. In New Jersey, Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee's Grill & Bar brings together a lively bar & grill experience offering hand-crafted drinks and craveable, simple, American food with flare featuring vibrant flavors and real, fresh ingredients. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering the best in food and drinks with neighborly, genuine service. With more than 2,000 locations in 49 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and 15 countries, Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands. Applebee's restaurants are franchised by DineEquity Inc.'s (NYSE: DIN) subsidiary, Applebee's Franchisor LLC and its affiliates.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

