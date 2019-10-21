Chevys Fresh Mex of Linden Celebrates The Elmora Little League Team by

Sunday, October 20 2019 @ 08:12 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Chevys Fresh Mex of Linden hosted a dinner celebration on October 10 for the Elmora Troopers Little League team, the first New Jersey little league team to make it to the Little League World Series in two decades.

The Elmora Troopers won both the state and Mid-Atlantic region Little League Titles to become one of the eight teams in the U.S. to reach the World Series in July. The team was welcomed with a sign of congratulations and enjoyed delicious Mexican cuisine at the restaurant in celebration of their great achievement.

Pictured: Victor Russomanno, Area Director of Chevys Fresh Mex; Ralph Abbate, Executive Board Member of The Elmora Little League; Members of The Elmora Little League Team.

About Chevys Fresh Mex

Resembling a Mexican border town café or cantina with a vibrant contemporary décor, the Chevys Fresh Mex offers a variety of Mexican dishes, including traditional enchiladas, burritos and tacos. More than just Mexican dishes, Chevys Fresh Mex favorites include mesquite grilled steak, seafood entrees and a variety of salads and desserts. The theme of every Chevys dish is freshness, a characteristic underscored by the concept's fresh made tortillas – creating a fun atmosphere for everyone, including families with children. For more info, please see http://www.chevys.com.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Advertisement