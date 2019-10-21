Chevys Fresh Mex of Linden Celebrates The Elmora Little League Team
Chevys Fresh Mex of Linden hosted a dinner celebration on October 10 for the Elmora Troopers Little League team, the first New Jersey little league team to make it to the Little League World Series in two decades.
The Elmora Troopers won both the state and Mid-Atlantic region Little League Titles to become one of the eight teams in the U.S. to reach the World Series in July. The team was welcomed with a sign of congratulations and enjoyed delicious Mexican cuisine at the restaurant in celebration of their great achievement.
Pictured: Victor Russomanno, Area Director of Chevys Fresh Mex; Ralph Abbate, Executive Board Member of The Elmora Little League; Members of The Elmora Little League Team.
About Chevys Fresh Mex
Resembling a Mexican border town café or cantina with a vibrant contemporary décor, the Chevys Fresh Mex offers a variety of Mexican dishes, including traditional enchiladas, burritos and tacos. More than just Mexican dishes, Chevys Fresh Mex favorites include mesquite grilled steak, seafood entrees and a variety of salads and desserts. The theme of every Chevys dish is freshness, a characteristic underscored by the concept's fresh made tortillas – creating a fun atmosphere for everyone, including families with children. For more info, please see http://www.chevys.com.
About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 59th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, the 28th largest privately-held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ and the 15th largest franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, and operates six restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2018, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).
