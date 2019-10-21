New Luxury Shops and Store Designs Announced to Open at The Shops at Riverside by

Sunday, October 20 2019 @ 08:15 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

HACKENSACK – Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced Eton and Wolford will open in Spring 2020 in the new Grand Entrance Court as part of the transformation at The Shops at Riverside. In addition, Rolex and Tiffany & Co. will also unveil their latest store designs.

“Our new offering of additional luxury brands and exciting new store designs at The Shops at Riverside will further enhance the shopping experience for the Bergen County consumer,” said Vicki Hanor, Senior Executive Vice President of Luxury Leasing.

Eton, a global leading shirt maker, has crafted fine men’s shirts since 1928 and offers the must-have layering piece in the modern man’s wardrobe.

Wolford is the leading luxury brand of undergarments including pantyhose, hosiery, tights, legwear and shapewear. Founded in 1949 by the Lake of Constance in Austria, the brand stands for creativity and innovation and above all, high quality products.

Eton, Wolford, Tiffany & Co. and Rolex will open in the Grand Entrance Court in Spring 2020. Recently announced retailers and restaurants, Ermenegildo Zegna, Max Mara, True Food Kitchen and LT Bar & Grill are also slated to open in Spring of 2020.

About The Shops at Riverside

A beautiful and sophisticated retail destination for world-class luxury shopping, dining and entertainment, The Shops at Riverside is conveniently located only minutes from Manhattan in the affluent suburban area of Bergen County, New Jersey. Spanning two levels, The Shops at Riverside features Bloomingdale’s, Barnes & Noble, an AMC Dine-in Theatre, a full-service day spa and unsurpassed customer service and amenities. Shoppers will experience an unrivaled collection of high-end and bridge specialty stores including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch and other top brands as well as “New Jersey’s own Restaurant Row,” with eight full-service restaurants. Owned by Simon, additional information is available at simon.com. For the latest events and retailer updates, visit the mall on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Simon

Advertisement