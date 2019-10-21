Bayshore Medical Center Breaks Ground on New Emergency Center by

October 18, 2019― Holmdel, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center broke ground yesterday on the new Dr. Robert H. Harris Emergency Care Center. The 32,000- square-foot project will restructure the design of the hospital’s campus while greatly increasing its capacity to treat patients with emergent needs.

“Hackensack Meridian Health’s mission is to transform health care,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Today, Bayshore Medical Center is living this mission by creating a new emergency care facility. This new center will help us continue to provide cutting-edge care that’s also convenient and offers a great patient experience. Bayshore Medical Center is a true community treasure – a center for excellence and compassionate care.”

This all-new facility will provide space necessary for the medical staff to address the needs of the community in a comfortable and private environment. It will contain 35 private patient bays, swing space with capacity for pediatric care and new imaging equipment dedicated to Emergency Care Center patients.

In addition to enhancements to the patient care areas, the facility will feature an enlarged ambulance arrival area which can accommodate up to six ambulances at once and a new walk-in arrival with dedicated parking for Emergency Care Center patients. Located on the Garden State Parkway side of the campus, the facility is expected to treat up to 55,000 people annually for a variety of medical issues, both minor and life-threatening. It will offer decreased wait times and increased efficiency so that patients with emergent needs have access to the most advanced emergency care available – right in their own backyard.

“Bayshore Medical Center has been caring for this community for more than 40 years and we pride ourselves on providing exceptional medical care,” said Frank Citara, chief hospital executive, Bayshore Medical Center. “As we have grown over the years, the capabilities of our facility have been stretched and the time to expand has come. Today, we are here to break ground on a brand new, state-of-the-art Emergency Care Center that will truly usher in a new era for our hospital.”

The Emergency Care Center will be named by Mary Ellen Harris, Golden Dome Foundation founder and current president, in honor of Dr. Robert H. Harris, thanks to a generous gift made by the foundation. The pledge, the largest in Bayshore Medical Center’s history, offers exclusive naming rights to the Golden Dome Foundation, a Middletown, NJ-based 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was founded in 2015 by Mary Ellen Harris and the late Dr. Robert H. Harris to support charitable causes.

“My husband, Robert, loved our community and Bayshore Medical Center,” says Mary Ellen Harris. “Supporting this important initiative will not only benefit our neighbors and the clinicians at the medical center, but will enhance care for patients, while leaving a lasting legacy in his honor.”

“Bayshore Medical Center is fortunate to be the beneficiary of such a generous gift,” said Serena DiMaso, New Jersey Assemblywoman and chair of the Bayshore Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees. “It took a great deal of collaboration and numerous partnerships to get to this point and we are grateful to the many people, organizations and generous benefactors who are helping to make this dream a reality. It will have a huge impact on health care for our community and I am thrilled to be part of such a monumental moment in Bayshore Medical Center’s history.”

Construction begins this week and is expected to last 26 months. The first phases will see improvements made to the hospital’s rear parking lot and last approximately three months. Construction of the new building is scheduled to begin in January of 2020 with the facility opening its doors in late 2021.

Upon completion of the new emergency care area, the hospital will immediately begin renovations to the hospital’s new main entrance located on north side of the campus. The new main entrance will feature an enlarged lobby and seating area, creating a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere for visitors.

“We’re really reinventing Bayshore Medical Center with this project,” said Citara. “We will finally have a facility as good as the people working within it. All of our team members are looking forward to these improvements, but the people who are really going to benefit are our patients. And that’s what it’s all about.”

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH BAYSHORE MEDICAL CENTER

Bayshore Medical Center is a 211-bed not-for-profit community hospital located in Holmdel, New Jersey, providing health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines, including: emergency medicine, cardiac catheterization, surgical services, wound care, sleep services, diagnostic imaging, women's services with digital mammography, as well as a designated primary stroke center. Its’ Center for Bariatrics is one of the most comprehensive in the region offering free informational sessions, pre-surgical education and evaluation, personal guidance through the surgical process, nutritional support, exercise components and support groups. For more information, visit www.bayshorehospital.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 35,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University opened in 2018, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its second class of 96 students in 2019 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

