SHCCNJ receives grants from Columbia Bank, Investors Foundation, and Verizon
Lyndhurst, NJ - The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ (SHCCNJ) received three (3) grants from Corporate Partners, Columbia Bank ($10,000), Investors Bank through its foundation, Investors Foundation ($10,000), and Verizon ($15,000).The grants will be used toward the SHCCNJ’s Hispanic Entrepreneurship Training Program (HETP). The HETP classes provide a detailed lecture along with hands-on experience to work on those areas that small businesses need. Graduates are extended a complimentary membership and given access to our extensive network of business professionals who will also act as business coaches for the life of these grants and beyond.
" These funds will support the expansion of our signature HETP program, which has been driving outstanding results amongst its participating businesses for five years in a row now. Such success stories include the opening of first and second brick-and-mortar locations, access to loans, hiring of new employees, sales increase ranging between 25% and 600%, MWBE certifications, and impressive network expansion and visibility in the Hispanic community and beyond" said Valeria Aloe, HETP Program Director.
“We are grateful that our Corporate Partners, Columbia Bank, Investors Foundation and Verizon, and the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey have partnered on this important initiative to provide entrepreneurs classes led by bi-lingual subject matter experts on a variety of topics vital to building and fortifying a business,” indicated Carlos Medina, SHCCNJ CEO & President.
‘We’re delighted with our partners for awarding us these grants, which will help our business community deliver services and products for the local people. These grants will expand the benefits we provide entrepreneurs in their path to growth,” indicated Luis De La Hoz, Chairman.
To learn more and to apply to this program visit www.shccnjetp.com. Applications close December 8th, 2019.
About the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ
The SHCCNJ is the voice of the more than 120,000 Latino businesses that contribute more than $20 billion to the New Jersey economy. The Chamber’s mission remains to educate, train, advocate for its members in the political landscape, and provide procurement opportunities for all its members. The SHCCNJ was recently ranked as the largest Chamber in NJ by NJ Biz magazine for the 3rd year in a row.
About Investors Foundation
Investors Bank created the Investors Foundation in 2005 to support the communities Investors Bank serves. Investors Foundation supports initiatives in the arts, youth development, health and human services, education, and affordable housing. Investors Foundation works to improve the lives of its customers and neighbors.
About Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates the network more people rely on and the nation’s premier all-fiber network and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch, and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate, and transact while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect.
About Columbia Bank
Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. For the 13th consecutive year, the bank was named in 2019 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," and for the 8th consecutive year, Columbia has been ranked as one of the nation's best banks by Forbes.
