Bergen County to Host Human Relations Commission Conference on Implicit Bias
Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that a Human Relations Commission Conference on Implicit Bias will take place on Tuesday, October 22nd from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Moses Meeting and Training Center at Bergen Community College which is located at 400 Paramus Road in Paramus, N.J.
The free conference will be presented by Dr. Rachel Godsil, co-founder of the Perception Institute, with the following panelists:
Amanda Medina-Forrester, MA, MPH, Executive Director for the Office of Minority and Multicultural Health with the NJ Department of Health
Baseemah Ismail, MA, MBTI, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Lora Fong, Chief Diversity Officer, NJ Office of Attorney GeneralAlso expected to speak are Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, and Board of Chosen Freeholders Chairwoman Germaine Ortiz.
