Bergen County American Dream Program Honors First Time Homebuyers by

Sunday, October 20 2019 @ 08:26 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

American Dream is an innovative program designed to educate potential first time buyers about the purchase of their first home. Bergen County government developed the program in response to high real estate costs and the struggle to save money for a down payment. The American Dream program works in partnership with local banks to offer qualified residents below market interest rates, deferred pay back mortgage financing, and down payment assistance to buy their first home in order to realize the “American Dream.”

