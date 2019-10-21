Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, October 21 2019 @ 09:32 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, October 21 2019 @ 09:32 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County American Dream Program Honors First Time Homebuyers

Hackensack, NJ - On October 10, 2019, the Bergen County Division of Community Development honored 25 families of Bergen County residents who successfully purchased a new home after completing the American Dream First Time Home Buyer Program during the past year.

American Dream is an innovative program designed to educate potential first time buyers about the purchase of their first home.  Bergen County government developed the program in response to high real estate costs and the struggle to save money for a down payment.  The American Dream program works in partnership with local banks to offer qualified residents below market interest rates, deferred pay back mortgage financing, and down payment assistance to buy their first home in order to realize the “American Dream.”

For more information, please contact the Bergen County Home Ownership Center, 201-336-7206 or [email protected] 

Photo caption: Homeowner Stephanie Borgos and daughter
