CAMP BOW WOW® ROCKAWAY OPENS A HOME-AWAY-FROM-HOME FOR THE COMMUNITY'S FURRY FRIENDS

Sunday, October 20 2019 @ 08:29 AM EDT

The Nation’s Leading Doggy Day Care & Boarding Provider Celebrates the Grand Opening of New Rockaway Camp Bow Wow Location

Rockaway, NJ (Oct. 4, 2019) – Camp Bow Wow®, the Premier Doggy Day and Overnight Camp®, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Camp located at 428 US-46, Rockaway, NJ 07866.

According to the American Pet Products Association, nearly half of American households have dogs and now local paw-rents are able to give their pets a home-away-from-home at Camp Bow Wow Rockaway.

All members of the community are invited to celebrate the new Camp at their Grand Opening Paw-ty on Saturday, October 26 from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm. WDHA 105.5, will be on site live from 11:00 – 1:00. The event promises a fun-filled day of activities and the chance to discover the premium pet care services that Camp Bow Wow offers to hundreds of communities throughout the country.

The family-friendly event will feature an adoption event with local rescues, including Eleventh Hour Rescue which Camp Bow Wow Rockaway works closely with to foster local pups and help them find their fur-ever homes. In addition to the adoption event, the Camp will have food and drinks for all ages from local vendors.

“We are proud to officially open our Camp to the Rockaway community and to provide a safe and happy place for their four-legged friends to play,” said Staci Havens, Owner of Camp Bow Wow Rockaway. “We are excited to kick-off our opening with a HUGE paw-ty for the pets and pet parents of Rockaway and welcome the surrounding community to join in the festivities.”

Camp Bow Wow Rockaway brings to the area highly skilled pet experts specializing in top quality animal care. The state-of-the-art facility offers residents a fun, safe and upscale atmosphere for dogs to play, socialize and receive copious amounts of love and attention. Pet parents have the option of both daytime and extended overnight care.

Camp Bow Wow Rockaway offers the following services and amenities:

Certified Camp Counselors® who are CPR and Pet First Aid Trained

5 Large Indoor and Outdoor Play Areas

Live Camper CamsSM for parents to keep an eye on their pup throughout the day

88 Spacious Cabins with Comfy Cots and Cozy Fleece Blankets

3 Luxury Suites that provide ultimate comfort and relaxation for your pet

24-hour in-suite Camper Cams to check in day or night

Spacious floor plan

Quieter space

8 Teacup Suites

Large outside natural grass “extra care” play area

Enrichment Room with Raw Diet available at request

Tasty Bedtime Campfire Treats for Overnight Campers

Climate Controlled Atmosphere

All-Inclusive Pricing

24-Hour Monitoring System

For additional information about Camp Bow Wow Rockaway, Please visit https://www.campbowwow.com/rockaway/ or like us on Facebook.

About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 19 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 200 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $125+ million-dollar brand, with over 170 open locations and more than 40 in the process of opening across North America. From 2016 through 2019, the company ranked #1 in the Pet Services category in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list and named in Entrepreneur’s 2019 Best of the Best List in pet services. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.

Company Website: http://www.campbowwow.com/

