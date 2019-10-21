Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, October 21 2019 @ 09:32 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, October 21 2019 @ 09:32 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas to Host French Wine Dinner, October 24

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, specializing in small plates that put modern twists on Italian classics and fine wines from around the world, invites guests to attend its French Wine Dinner at its Clifton, NJ location on Thursday, October 24 at 7pm.Since France is one of the largest wine producers in the world, understanding the country’s regions is key to understanding the variety of wines. In France, wine is considered an expression of where it was created, rather than just the grapes used. French wines are organized not by grape, but by region and producer. To highlight some of France’s world-class wines, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas is pairing a selection of wines with a spectacular five-course menu, which will be available for one night only.

The French Wine Dinner menu includes:

Coquille St. Jacques – Shrimp, scallops

Paired with Francois Labet Vielles Vigne Bourgogne Blanc 2016

Smoked Duck Breast with cranberry pistachio

Paired with Aurelien Verdet Haute Cote Nuits “Le Prieure” Rouge 2017

Coq au Vin – Mushroom, pearl onion

Paired with Domaine Pierre Labet Vielles Vigne Gevrey Chambertin 2016

Steak au Poivre – Gratin Dauphinois
Paired with Chateau Lassegue St Emillion Grand Cru 2011

Brie en Croute – Brie cheese, almond cranberry

La Fleur D’Or Sauternes 2013

Tickets for the French Wine Dinner are $95 per person and can be purchased online by visiting:

http://spuntinowinebar.com/french-wine-dinner/

 
  Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas to Host French Wine Dinner, October 24
