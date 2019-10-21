Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas to Host French Wine Dinner, October 24
The French Wine Dinner menu includes:
Coquille St. Jacques – Shrimp, scallops
Paired with Francois Labet Vielles Vigne Bourgogne Blanc 2016
Smoked Duck Breast with cranberry pistachio
Paired with Aurelien Verdet Haute Cote Nuits “Le Prieure” Rouge 2017
Coq au Vin – Mushroom, pearl onion
Paired with Domaine Pierre Labet Vielles Vigne Gevrey Chambertin 2016
Steak au Poivre – Gratin Dauphinois
Paired with Chateau Lassegue St Emillion Grand Cru 2011
Brie en Croute – Brie cheese, almond cranberry
La Fleur D’Or Sauternes 2013
Tickets for the French Wine Dinner are $95 per person and can be purchased online by visiting:
http://spuntinowinebar.com/french-wine-dinner/
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related