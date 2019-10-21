Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas to Host French Wine Dinner, October 24 by

The French Wine Dinner menu includes:

Coquille St. Jacques – Shrimp, scallops

Paired with Francois Labet Vielles Vigne Bourgogne Blanc 2016

Smoked Duck Breast with cranberry pistachio

Paired with Aurelien Verdet Haute Cote Nuits “Le Prieure” Rouge 2017

Coq au Vin – Mushroom, pearl onion

Paired with Domaine Pierre Labet Vielles Vigne Gevrey Chambertin 2016

Steak au Poivre – Gratin Dauphinois

Paired with Chateau Lassegue St Emillion Grand Cru 2011

Brie en Croute – Brie cheese, almond cranberry

La Fleur D’Or Sauternes 2013

Tickets for the French Wine Dinner are $95 per person and can be purchased online by visiting:

http://spuntinowinebar.com/french-wine-dinner/

