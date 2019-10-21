Bergen County Announces 2020 History Grant Funding Program Application Process by

Monday, October 21 2019 @ 03:17 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The Bergen County Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs, Department of Parks, announces that applications are now available for the 2020 Bergen County History Grant Funding Program. The 2020 grant cycle is for history projects or programs taking place January 1 through December 31, 2020.

All Bergen County non-profit history organizations and other non-profits that present Bergen County-based history programs are invited to apply. Information on eligibility, the guidelines, and the application process will be provided on the Bergen County website as well as from the DCHA office.



A total of $44,188 will be available to organizations through a grant from the NJ Historical Commission.

The application form will automatically be emailed to organizations participating in current and last year’s funding cycles. Hardcopies of the forms may be requested. The grant timeline is:

· Letters of Intent (required to submit an application) due Tuesday, November 12, 2019;

· Completed grant applications due in the Division office Monday, December 16, 2019; and

· Successful candidates notified by December 31, 2019.

An applicant organization must have its official base and mailing address in Bergen County. Non-profit applicants should be tax exempt, 501(c) (3) organizations with current state reports.

To receive an application, email the Bergen County historic preservationist, Elaine Gold at [email protected] or call the Division at 201-336-7294. Applications and guidelines are also available on the Bergen County website.

The Division actively seeks the participation of all communities in its programs and services and encourages organizations serving ethnic and culturally diverse communities and special constituencies

