The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, October 21 2019 @ 04:22 PM EDT
Monday, October 21 2019 @ 04:22 PM EDT
Monday, October 21 2019 @ 04:22 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

2 Found Dead In Home, Probable Overdoses

On Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:53 am, the Paramus Police Department was dispatched to a home located in the 100 block of Forest Avenue in regards to two possible sick persons.

Upon arrival, Paramus officers located two deceased persons inside of the home. The first was a 47 yoa male, who lived at that address, who was located on the kitchen floor. The second victim, a 51yoa female, was found in a bedroom of the home, was the reported live-in girlfriend of the first victim.  The 77 yoa mother of the male victim, who was home during the incident, had called the police. The mother reported that she thought that the two victims had “just passed out” after using drugs.

Possible narcotics and paraphernalia were located at the scene. Paramus Police Detectives assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutors Office and the Bergen County Sheriffs Crime Scene Unit continue to investigate this case. Detectives are awaiting toxicology results.

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

[email protected]
