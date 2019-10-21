Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Monday, October 21 2019
Monday, October 21 2019 @ 04:22 PM EDT
5,000 Expected at 11th Annual New York City Real Estate Expo Oct. 24 at NY Hilton Midtown

New York, NY (Issued October 2019)  --  The 11th annual New York City Real Estate Expo is set for Thursday, October 24, at the New York Hilton Midtown and during the day will attract over 5,000 key decision-makers from the region’s real estate and related businesses, including representatives from nearly every state, a dozen countries, and hundreds of companies. (For agenda, speakers, sponsors, registration, visit https://www.nycnetworkgroup.com. Use Discount Registration code ‘EXPO).

“Every year people who missed the show tell me they wish they had attended,” smiles Anthony Kazazis who  founded the biggest what has grown into the industry’s biggest show of its kind. 

According to Bloomberg, the New York City’s total real estate value is some $1.3 trillion based on one million assessed properties. “Here’s a rare opportunity to meet, hear and schmooze with the actual people behind those numbers,” Kazazis says. He heads the NYC Network Group, Expo organizer. Among highlights besides extensive networking opportunities will be timely presentations by industry leaders and 16 high-level panels featuring predictions, tips and trends covering every aspect of real estate investing, management, financing, construction and development, plus experts on legal, architectural, technology and engineering. Scores of companies are sponsoring exhibits.

As a bonus, attendees may register at no charge for 7.5 hours of real estate CE credits through the New York Real Estate Center, the designated NYCRE Expo school.  Advance registration is required at www.nycnetworkgroup.com/ce-credits/. Contact: [email protected]  or visit  www.nyrecenter.com

Save with advance online Registration – Include Discount Code ‘Expo’   -- Advance Tickets:  $69. (Admission at the door will be $120.)  General questions: [email protected] . Questions on discount tickets, exhibiting, sponsorships, and/or ad info: Contact [email protected] .  

