The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, October 22 2019 @ 05:58 PM EDT
Tuesday, October 22 2019 @ 05:58 PM EDT
Tuesday, October 22 2019 @ 05:58 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

2019 Bergen County Brain Health Event

On Saturday November 2, 2019 from 10:00am–2:00 pm, the Bergen County Division of Senior Services, Nutrition & Wellness Unit, will be sponsoring their FREE Senior Wellness event focusing on Brain Health (“normal” aging, everyday influences and lifestyle changes that can be adopted to optimize brain health.)  Open to ALL Bergen County Seniors age 60+, this wellness event will be held at the Ridgefield Public Library, 527 Morse Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ.

Seniors will be afforded the opportunity to attend various workshops featuring speakers on key topics related to Brain Health, as well as visit fun & interactive stations.  The stations will provide FUN brain health related activities, demonstrations of key points to maintain brain health, and interactive learning experiences for attendees to engage and enjoy throughout the library. 

To Register please call 201-336-7438. 

Please share the attached promotional flyer and agenda to your personal and professional contacts, particularly seniors who are concerned about aging and its effects on brain health.

Attending this 4-hour wellness event affords senior adults a golden opportunity to learn in a relaxed, fun and interactive environment, and leave inspired with tools and strategies to help maintain their brain health. Refreshments will be served.

