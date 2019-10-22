RIDGEWOOD RECREATION NOVEMBER RECESS - AWESOME AUTUMN ART - GRADES K TO 3 by

Tuesday, October 22 2019 @ 11:10 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Friday, November 8th

Afternoon session - REVISED Ages 5 to 8 - 1:30 to 4 pm

The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood

$45 fee (non-residents $55) - all materials provided

You may register online at CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, (under Village Parks and Recreation - Visa/MasterCard), or in person at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (cash/check).



Please call the Recreation Office at 201-670-5564 with questions or if special accommodations are needed.

Advertisement