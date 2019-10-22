Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Tuesday, October 22 2019 @ 05:58 PM EDT
Tuesday, October 22 2019 @ 05:58 PM EDT
RIDGEWOOD RECREATION NOVEMBER RECESS - AWESOME AUTUMN ART - GRADES K TO 3

Join Abrakadoodle during November Teacher's Convention recess and learn about famous art, paint an autumn themed picture and create fun icky slime also themed to the season.

Friday, November 8th
Afternoon session - REVISED Ages 5 to 8 - 1:30 to 4 pm
The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood
$45 fee (non-residents $55) - all materials provided

You may register online at CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, (under Village Parks and Recreation - Visa/MasterCard), or in person at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (cash/check). 

Please call the Recreation Office at 201-670-5564 with questions or if special accommodations are needed.

