RIDGEWOOD RECREATION NOVEMBER RECESS - AWESOME AUTUMN ART - GRADES K TO 3
Friday, November 8th
Afternoon session - REVISED Ages 5 to 8 - 1:30 to 4 pm
The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood
$45 fee (non-residents $55) - all materials provided
You may register online at CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, (under Village Parks and Recreation - Visa/MasterCard), or in person at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (cash/check).
Please call the Recreation Office at 201-670-5564 with questions or if special accommodations are needed.
