Aging in Your Home Programs and Services to Help You Stay Comfortably in your Home
Following the panel, the audience members will be invited to visit our resource table and talk with service providers who offer assistance to homeowners. There will be information from Bergen Volunteer Center’s Chore Program, Umbrella, [email protected] Home, Heightened Independence and Progress Center, Home Weatherization Program, Rebuilding Together North Jersey, and Bergen County Division of Senior Services.
We have planned for an informative evening for older adult homeowners and encourage you to make time to attend this program to learn about the network of services and programs in Bergen County. Refreshments will be served.
For more information call 201-632-1554 or email [email protected]
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related