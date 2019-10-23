Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, October 23 2019 @ 08:13 PM EDT
Aging in Your Home Programs and Services to Help You Stay Comfortably in your Home

On Tuesday, October 29th from 6:30 to 8 PM join Age Friendly Ridgewood and the Ridgewood Public Library for a panel discussion to better understand the services and programs that can assist older adult homeowners to maintain and stay in their homes.Our presenters include, Robert Esposito, Director of Bergen County Division of Community Development, and Joe Fernandez, Co-Director of the Bergen County Home Improvement LoanProgram.  They will discuss the home improvement interest-free loan program to fund major system home repairs.  Ron Romano, HUD Certified (HECM) Home Equity Conversion Mortgage Counselor, will also join the panel of experts and will present information on Reverse Mortgages and what to consider when looking at this financial option.  Finally, Susan Bendes, Shared Housing Coordinator from the Women’s Rights Information Center, will discuss the financial and social incentives of home sharing.
 
Following the panel, the audience members will be invited to visit our resource table and talk with service providers who offer assistance to homeowners.  There will be information from Bergen Volunteer Center’s Chore Program, Umbrella, [email protected] Home, Heightened Independence and Progress Center, Home Weatherization Program, Rebuilding Together North Jersey, and Bergen County Division of Senior Services.
 
We have planned for an informative evening for older adult homeowners and encourage you to make time to attend this program to learn about the network of services and programs in Bergen County.  Refreshments will be served.
 
For more information call 201-632-1554 or email [email protected]
