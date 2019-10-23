Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 23 2019 @ 08:13 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 23 2019 @ 08:13 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County Bans the Use of Styrofoam on County Premises

    Share

County Officials Encourage Municipalities to Follow their Lead

HACKENSACK- Bergen County officials on Wednesday passed an ordinance to ban the use of polystyrene by the county and its representatives on county premises, facilities, and in all county sponsored events.

Polystyrene, a petroleum-based plastic commonly referred to by the trade name "Styrofoam", is a widely used material for holding food and beverage products that is accompanied by a multitude of negative impacts on the environment, when compared to alternative materials.

The purpose of the ordinance is to protect the health and welfare of Bergen County residents and promote environmentally sustainable practices in the County.

“The county has an important role to play in environmental stewardship,” said Freeholder Tracy Silna Zur. This ban is just one important step in making sure we protect our ecosystems, and we encourage our municipalities to follow our lead.”

“Styrofoam never degrades, and through this action tonight, we will ensure that less of it clogs our landfills, and pollutes our planet,” she added.

“This is an important step in ensuring our County is acting in an environmentally responsible, sustainable way,” said County Executive James J. Tedesco.  “I have had our County departments begin phasing out Styrofoam over the past 2 years and this ordinance ensures we stay on the right track in keeping our parks and public spaces clean.  I would urge all 70 of our municipalities to adopt similar bans and make Bergen County Styrofoam free.”

 
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Bergen County Bans the Use of Styrofoam on County Premises
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost