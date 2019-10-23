Bergen County Announces Art in the Park Winners’ Lobby Exhibit by

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders invite the public to view a free art exhibit showcasing the winners of the 55th Annual Bergen County Art in the Park Show on view from November 5th through November 26th.

The exhibit will be held in the Lobby of One Bergen County Plaza in Hackensack, N.J. The artwork may be viewed during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be an exhibit reception on November 13th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more info, please contact the Bergen County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs at 201-336-7292.

The winning artists were judged at the October 12th 55th Annual Bergen County Art in the Park Show and Concert at Van Saun County Park in Paramus, N.J. More than 100 adult visual artists were featured in this exhibition and sale representing a wide scope of artistic diversity within Bergen County.

The following artists were recognized with awards:

Best in Show: Tenn Lu of Haworth

Acrylics & Oils: 1st Place: Allen Silber of Glen Rock; 2nd Place: Emily Beezley Gilman of Glen Rock; 3rd Place: Sharon Savitz of Saddle Brook and Honorable Mention: Mark Oberndorf of Wyckoff

Drawings/Prints/Pastels: 1st Place: Jean Deer of Westwood; 2nd Place: Richard Heisse of Emerson; 3rd Place: Brielle Erazo of Fort Lee; Honorable Mention: Lisa DePellegrini of Montvale

Mixed Media: 1st Place: Bill DeNoyelles of Old Tappan; 2nd Place: Jim Nonas of Glen Rock; 3rd Place: Poramit Thantapalit of Hackensack; Honorable Mention: Stephanie Grabowski of Paramus

Photography (Traditional & Digital): 1st Place: Wayne Ross of River Edge; 2nd Place: Ilana Kantey of Fort Lee; 3rd Place: Rich Lemonie of South Hackensack; Honorable Mention: Reggie Smith of Tenafly

Photography (Traditional Manipulated): 1st Place: Michele Keller of Glen Rock; 2nd Place: Jane Sklar of Fort Lee; 3rd Place: Al Foti of Woodcliff Lake; Honorable Mention: Max Cartagena of Fort Lee

