PASSAIC VALLEY WATER COMMISSION OBSERVES NATIONAL LEAD POISONING PREVENTION WEEK WITH TWO EDUCATIONAL EVENTS by

Wednesday, October 23 2019 @ 02:56 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

At its New Street Reservoir, located at 9 Mountain Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ, the Commission will hold a press conference at 11:30 A.M. with the Honorable Mayors Andre Sayegh of Paterson, Hector Lora from the City of Passaic and James Anzaldi of Clifton, NJ. The Honorable Gary Schaer, Assemblyman from the 36th Legislative District has also been invited.



“Today we are showing our customers and residents that we stand united in the fight to reduce the risk of lead poisoning from all possible sources. One way to reduce the risk of lead in water is to close the New Street and Levine Reservoirs so that the water can be properly treated,” said Joe Bella, Executive Director of PVWC. “We want to ensure our children have a lead free environment so we are encouraging residents to have their homes and other items tested,” he added.



PVWC’s Lead Awareness Event will be held at 2:00 P.M. at the Clifton Community Recreation Center, 1232 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ. At this free event customers and residents can sign up for free visual inspection of home pipes and water lead testing; children ages 6 months to 6 years old who live in Passaic, Clifton, Little Falls and Paterson can be tested for lead. Consumer products, such as toys, jewelry, keys, make-up, pottery, clothes lead paint chips and more can be tested as well. Joining PVWC at this event will be the Passaic Department of Health, Paterson Department of Health, Passaic County Department of Health, the Partnership for Maternal & Child Health of Northern, NJ and others.



Passaic Valley Water Commission has been replacing lead mains in the streets of its service area since the early 1980’s and will continue to do so until they are all replaced. The Commission is also encouraging homeowners and owners of multi-family dwellings to inspect their pipes (from the curb into the home) and if necessary, replace the lead soldered or lead pipes. For additional information, customers can call PVWC’s Customer Service Department at 973-340-4300.



For more information about Passaic Valley Water Commission, visit www.PVWC.com. For specific information about lead in water, visit the lead page on the website.

Passaic Valley Water Commission is New Jersey’s largest public water system providing reliable, high quality water to approximately 80,000 people in Paterson, Passaic, Clifton, North Arlington, Lodi, Prospect Park and West Milford (High Crest & Post Brook sections). Connect with us at www.PVWC.com, follow PVWC on Twitter (@PVWC), Instagram (@passaic_valley_water) and connect with us on FaceBook (@thePVWC).

Advertisement