Be a Hero to Veterans at College's 5K

Wednesday, October 23 2019 @ 03:05 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, N.J. – For the fourth consecutive year, Bergen Community College will sponsor the “Hero 5K,” which will support student military veteran scholarships and emergency funds. The Sunday, Nov. 10 event organized by the College’s wellness and exercise science department and veterans committee will take place on a closed course through the 167-acre institution and Orchard Hills Golf Course.

The event features three races: an 8:45 a.m. wheelchair 5K, a 9 a.m. run/walk 5k and a 10 a.m. family fun run/walk 1K for children eight-years-old and under. A $25 donation includes entry into either 5K and the chance to win awards for the top three overall, top three male and top three female finishers. The first 300 registrants will receive a limited-edition camouflage-inspired race t-shirt. A $10 entry donation for the family fun run/walk includes a superhero cape for children. All participants can dress as superheroes – the best costumes will receive prizes.

For more information, or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Paramus/bcc5k.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

Photo caption: Even Supergirl (Brittney Echols, with father and Bergen professor Michael) attended the 2018 Hero 5K.

