NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Sale of Industrial Lot in Bergenfield, N.J.

Bergenfield, N.J. (October 23, 2019) – NAI James E. Hanson, a leading New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces they have negotiated the sale of 55 Woodbine Street, an industrial lot that spans approximately half an acre in Bergenfield, N.J. NAI Hanson’s Anthony Cassano and John Schilp represented the seller, Moses Realty LP, and the buyer, Woodbine Management Co. in the exclusive transaction.

Featuring a prime location in densely populated Bergen County, 55 Woodbine Street is a 0.44-acre industrial lot located in proximity to major thoroughfares including Routes 4, 80 and 17, as well as The New Jersey Turnpike. The property is zoned for industrial with a range of proposed uses including office, warehouse, fabrication, and more. The buyer, Woodbine Management Co., plans to continue the existing use of the property and will park and dispatch their fleet of vehicles on the 19,278-square-foot lot, expanding their operations into Bergen County, N.J. from their central location in Rockland County, N.Y.

“A property like 55 Woodbine Street is a blank slate that offers flexibility and adaptability for a multitude of potential uses, making it an attractive investment for buyers that want to take advantage of Bergen County’s favorable location and strong area demographics,” said Cassano. “We were pleased to leverage our expertise in Bergen County to market this property accordingly and facilitate a fair transaction on behalf of both the buyer and seller.”

