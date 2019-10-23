Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 23 2019 @ 08:13 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 23 2019 @ 08:13 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

AARP DRIVER SAFETY COURSE OFFERED TO SENIORS - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2019

    Share
Ridgewood Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with AARP, invite senior residents to take part in the Driver Safety Course. The one day, 6-hour course, will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 and will be held in the Pat Mancuso Senior Lounge located in the Community Center at Village Hall.

The course is open to Ridgewood Senior Residents with a valid NJ Driver’s License as well as non-residents, space permitting.   NY Driver's License will be accepted as well.  The course starts at 9am and runs until 3:30pm, with a half-hour break; bring your own lunch. Refreshments will be provided in the morning. The cost of the program is $15 for AARP members and you must present your card at class. Non-members pay $20 and checks are to be made payable to AARP. 

The focus of the course is to update driving skills and your knowledge of the rules - and hazards - of the road and to learn about normal age-related physical changes and how to adjust your driving to compensate. Upon completion of the course, each participant will receive a certificate that can be used to receive discounts on automobile insurance (minimum of 5% in New Jersey).  Please check with your individual insurance companies.   Space is limited, so register today.  

Registration can take place in person at The Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave., The Community Center, 131 N. Maple Avenue, or by downloading the flyer from our website www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitycenter and mailing it back to the Stable. For your convenience, the flyer is attached to this email.  Please call Deanna Schablik at the Community Center at 201-670-5500 x301 if you have further questions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • AARP DRIVER SAFETY COURSE OFFERED TO SENIORS - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2019
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost