AARP DRIVER SAFETY COURSE OFFERED TO SENIORS - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2019 by

Wednesday, October 23 2019 @ 06:18 PM EDT

The course is open to Ridgewood Senior Residents with a valid NJ Driver’s License as well as non-residents, space permitting. NY Driver's License will be accepted as well. The course starts at 9am and runs until 3:30pm, with a half-hour break; bring your own lunch. Refreshments will be provided in the morning. The cost of the program is $15 for AARP members and you must present your card at class. Non-members pay $20 and checks are to be made payable to AARP.

The focus of the course is to update driving skills and your knowledge of the rules - and hazards - of the road and to learn about normal age-related physical changes and how to adjust your driving to compensate. Upon completion of the course, each participant will receive a certificate that can be used to receive discounts on automobile insurance (minimum of 5% in New Jersey). Please check with your individual insurance companies. Space is limited, so register today.

Registration can take place in person at The Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave., The Community Center, 131 N. Maple Avenue, or by downloading the flyer from our website www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitycenter and mailing it back to the Stable. For your convenience, the flyer is attached to this email. Please call Deanna Schablik at the Community Center at 201-670-5500 x301 if you have further questions.

