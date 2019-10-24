Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County Announces the Appointment of its New Executive Director by

Thursday, October 24 2019

Posted in News & Views

Westwood, NJ, October 18, 2019 – The Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County proudly announces the appointment of Maureen Cameron as its new Executive Director

Ms. Cameron joined the affiliate effective October 9th.

A long-time resident of Bergen County, Ms. Cameron brings with her extensive experience in the non-profit arena. She has worked with other local non-profit organizations where she has gained considerable knowledge and expertise. She is a graduate of Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies. She is also a graduate of Bergen LEADS and has additional experience with nonprofit management and fundraising via the Center of Philanthropy at Indiana University.

Sonja Clark, President of the Board of Directors, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Maureen to the organization. Her community involvement, non-profit experience, creative thinking and friendly personality will guide our affiliate into a strong future, bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope”

Reporting to the Board of Directors, Ms. Cameron will oversee all of the affiliate’s activities, including fundraising, site development and construction, family selection and support as well as day-to-day administration. Ms. Cameron is excited to join the Affiliate and to share her experience and ideas, “I am confident this Affiliate can continue to positively affect the lives of so many and I am looking forward to working with the many individual and corporate partners that make our mission possible.”

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, visit www.habitatbergen.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County

The goal of Habitat Bergen is to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness from the face of the earth by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat Bergen builds or rehabilitates simple, decent houses and sells them to low-income families at cost, but with no interest added. Habitat Bergen is a people-to-people partnership, which joins all of us together regardless of race, nationality, religion, or socioeconomic status. That partnership begins with the homeowner families (partner families). Habitat Bergen is not a giveaway program, but a joint venture in which those who benefit from the housing ministry are involved in the work at various levels. They help with the construction of their own home, as well as the houses of their neighbors.

