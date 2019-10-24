North Jersey Takes Steps with Heart and Stroke Survivors to Fund Research and Change Lives by

Thursday, October 24 2019 @ 10:20 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The American Heart Association held annual Greater Northern NJ Heart Walk to fund research to cure heart disease and stroke.

Saddle Brook, October 22, 2019 — Power in numbers! The American Heart Association’s Greater Northern NJ Heart Walk brought thousands of North Jersey residents together to walk in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

The walk, sponsored by ADP, RWJ Barnabas Health, Atlantic Health System, AIG, Bayer, NJM Insurance Group, Phelps Construction Group, PSEG, Englewood Health, Titanium Industries and media sponsors, NJ Biz, TAPinto and WDHA radio, was held at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange on Sunday, October 20th.

Over 30 heart and stroke survivors joined families, coworkers, and friends for a day filled with cardiovascular wellness, education and fun! Heartwalkers were greeted by volunteers in fruit and vegetable costumes encouraging us all to be healthy for good, a live DJ, food trucks, heart healthy activities, and much more!

Emcee Bryan Civitarese, welcomed all as the crowd gathered to hand out lifestyle change awards, hear stories from local survivors, and recognize all lives who have been saved as well as those we walk for in remembrance. The non-competitive, 1.7- or 3.4-mile Heart Walk is still focused on its initial assignment, funding groundbreaking research and lifesaving programs through the passion of walking together to change lives. As the walk concluded, all were welcomed to explore the “heart village” as sponsors and vendors were there to educate us all on leading a healthy lifestyle.

Heart Walk participants are dedicated and committed to progressing life-saving science. Nearly 1 million people walk each year for a singular mission, to cure heart disease and stroke. The Greater Northern NJ Heart Walk is among 300 Heart Walks held in communities across the nation. Each day, we lose about 2,150 Americans from heart disease- The No. 1 killer in the United States. Stroke, the No. 5 killer and leading cause of severe disability, claims the lives of nearly 219,000 each year. Since the inception of the Heart Walk, mortality rates from cardiovascular disease and stroke have plummeted by 45 percent. Although there have been great strides made in how heart disease and stroke are diagnosed and treated, there is far more work to be done. The Heart Walk funds research to deliver progressive, life-saving science as big solutions to a big problem.

For more information, please visit greaternnjheartwalk.org.

The American Heart Association

Advertisement