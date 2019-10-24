BERGEN COUNTY TO HOST 2019 HOMEBUYER EXPO! by

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders have announced that the Bergen County Division of Community Development will be hosting the 2019 Homebuyer Expo! on Wednesday, October 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8:30 pm in the Conference Center at Two Bergen County Plaza (next to the County Court House) in Hackensack, N.J. The Expo will feature free resources and workshops for residents in the market to buy a new home.

The event will showcase experienced professionals who can provide valuable information to those who are thinking about or ready to begin the process of buying a home. In attendance will be realtors, bankers, mortgage companies, credit counselors, home inspectors and other experts who are ready to answer questions ranging from how to work with realtors to how to obtain a mortgage. Hands-on, live workshops like The ABC’s of Buying a Home (6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.) and Credit and Your New Home Purchase (7:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.) that deal with the various stages of buying a home will also be available for attendees.

In addition, representatives from the Bergen County Division of Community Development Homeownership Center will be on hand to discuss government programs that can provide financing assistance with new home down payments and mortgages for those eligible as well as interest-free deferred payment home improvements loans for homeowner occupants who qualify.

